IT Department launches Foreign Assets Information report: Here's what it shows and how taxpayers can download it

The Income Tax Department has introduced a Foreign Assets Information (FAI) report on its Compliance Portal. Taxpayers can securely download their foreign asset information in a password-protected PDF, review the reported details, and submit feedback if they identify any discrepancies.

Sheetal Goel
Updated18 Jul 2026, 11:13 AM IST
IT Department launches Foreign Assets Information report: Here's what it shows and how taxpayers can download it (AI-Generated Image)
IT Department launches Foreign Assets Information report: Here's what it shows and how taxpayers can download it (AI-Generated Image)

The Income Tax Department has introduced a Foreign Assets Information (FAI) report on its Compliance Portal, allowing eligible taxpayers to access details of their foreign financial accounts reported by overseas tax jurisdictions.

The facility has been launched as part of the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), 2026. Through this feature, taxpayers can securely download their foreign asset information in a password-protected PDF and review the reported details.

Here's what this report includes and how to download it.

What is the Foreign Assets Information (FAI) report?

The Government of India receives financial account information relating to Indian taxpayers from several foreign jurisdictions under international information exchange agreements.

Until now, this information was not available for taxpayers to view through the AIS Compliance Portal. With the launch of the FAI report, eligible taxpayers can now access year-wise foreign financial information beginning from calendar year 2022.

Since the information is considered sensitive and is governed by Confidentiality & Disclosure Standards (CDS), it is not displayed directly on the portal. Instead, taxpayers can download it as a password-protected PDF.

Also Read | Filing ITR with crypto investments: Common mistakes to avoid

What details does the FAI report contain?

The report is divided into two sections.

Part A: General Information

  • Permanent Account Number (PAN)
  • Name of the taxpayer

Part B: Calendar Year-specific information

  • Transaction Sequence Number (TSN)
  • Country where the account is reported
  • Reporting financial institution
  • Bank account number
  • Currency in which income or payments are reported
  • Dividend income and interest income
  • Value converted into Indian Rupees (INR)
  • Account balance in the reported currency

Why has the Income Tax Department introduced this facility?

  • Increasing taxpayer awareness about foreign asset reporting.
  • Improving transparency by giving taxpayers access to information received from foreign tax authorities.
  • Providing a structured mechanism to submit feedback where information appears incorrect or incomplete.
  • Encouraging voluntary tax compliance through greater visibility of overseas financial information.

Also Read | Form 67: How Indians can claim foreign tax credit

How to download the Foreign Assets Information report?

Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal and log in using your user ID and password.

Step 2: Go to the e-file tab, then income tax returns, and click “View Annual Information Statement (AIS)”. Alternatively, you can find the AIS tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the Compliance Portal, open the “Reports” tab.

Step 4: Select “Foreign Assets Information” under the reports section.

Step 5: Choose the relevant calendar year from the drop-down menu. Information is available only from calendar year 2022 onwards.

Step 6: Click “Download PDF” and confirm the download.

Step 7: Open the downloaded PDF by entering your PAN in lowercase letters, followed by your date of birth in “DDMMYYYY” format.

Step 8: Submit feedback through the compliance portal if you find any of the information is inaccurate. The “submit feedback” option will be available only after you have downloaded the PDF report.

Step 9: Enter the TSN exactly as shown in the PDF, select the appropriate feedback type, choose the relevant field for which you are submitting feedback, enter remarks (up to 400 characters), and submit the request.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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