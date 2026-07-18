IT Department launches Foreign Assets Information report: Here's what it shows and how taxpayers can download it

The Income Tax Department has introduced a Foreign Assets Information (FAI) report on its Compliance Portal, allowing eligible taxpayers to access details of their foreign financial accounts reported by overseas tax jurisdictions.
The facility has been launched as part of the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), 2026. Through this feature, taxpayers can securely download their foreign asset information in a password-protected PDF and review the reported details.
Here's what this report includes and how to download it.
The Government of India receives financial account information relating to Indian taxpayers from several foreign jurisdictions under international information exchange agreements.
Until now, this information was not available for taxpayers to view through the AIS Compliance Portal. With the launch of the FAI report, eligible taxpayers can now access year-wise foreign financial information beginning from calendar year 2022.
Since the information is considered sensitive and is governed by Confidentiality & Disclosure Standards (CDS), it is not displayed directly on the portal. Instead, taxpayers can download it as a password-protected PDF.
The report is divided into two sections.
Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal and log in using your user ID and password.
Step 2: Go to the e-file tab, then income tax returns, and click “View Annual Information Statement (AIS)”. Alternatively, you can find the AIS tab available on the homepage.
Step 3: On the Compliance Portal, open the “Reports” tab.
Step 4: Select “Foreign Assets Information” under the reports section.
Step 5: Choose the relevant calendar year from the drop-down menu. Information is available only from calendar year 2022 onwards.
Step 6: Click “Download PDF” and confirm the download.
Step 7: Open the downloaded PDF by entering your PAN in lowercase letters, followed by your date of birth in “DDMMYYYY” format.
Step 8: Submit feedback through the compliance portal if you find any of the information is inaccurate. The “submit feedback” option will be available only after you have downloaded the PDF report.
Step 9: Enter the TSN exactly as shown in the PDF, select the appropriate feedback type, choose the relevant field for which you are submitting feedback, enter remarks (up to 400 characters), and submit the request.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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