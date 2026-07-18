IT Department launches Foreign Assets Information report: Here's what it shows and how taxpayers can download it

The Income Tax Department has introduced a Foreign Assets Information (FAI) report on its Compliance Portal, allowing eligible taxpayers to access details of their foreign financial accounts reported by overseas tax jurisdictions.

The facility has been launched as part of the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), 2026. Through this feature, taxpayers can securely download their foreign asset information in a password-protected PDF and review the reported details.

Here's what this report includes and how to download it.

What is the Foreign Assets Information (FAI) report? The Government of India receives financial account information relating to Indian taxpayers from several foreign jurisdictions under international information exchange agreements.

Until now, this information was not available for taxpayers to view through the AIS Compliance Portal. With the launch of the FAI report, eligible taxpayers can now access year-wise foreign financial information beginning from calendar year 2022.

Since the information is considered sensitive and is governed by Confidentiality & Disclosure Standards (CDS), it is not displayed directly on the portal. Instead, taxpayers can download it as a password-protected PDF.

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What details does the FAI report contain? The report is divided into two sections.

Part A: General Information Permanent Account Number (PAN)

Name of the taxpayer Part B: Calendar Year-specific information Transaction Sequence Number (TSN)

Country where the account is reported

Reporting financial institution

Bank account number

Currency in which income or payments are reported

Dividend income and interest income

Value converted into Indian Rupees (INR)

Account balance in the reported currency Why has the Income Tax Department introduced this facility? Increasing taxpayer awareness about foreign asset reporting.

Improving transparency by giving taxpayers access to information received from foreign tax authorities.

Providing a structured mechanism to submit feedback where information appears incorrect or incomplete.

Encouraging voluntary tax compliance through greater visibility of overseas financial information.

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How to download the Foreign Assets Information report? Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal and log in using your user ID and password.

Step 2: Go to the e-file tab, then income tax returns, and click “View Annual Information Statement (AIS)”. Alternatively, you can find the AIS tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the Compliance Portal, open the “Reports” tab.

Step 4: Select “Foreign Assets Information” under the reports section.

Step 5: Choose the relevant calendar year from the drop-down menu. Information is available only from calendar year 2022 onwards.

Step 6: Click “Download PDF” and confirm the download.

Step 7: Open the downloaded PDF by entering your PAN in lowercase letters, followed by your date of birth in “DDMMYYYY” format.

Step 8: Submit feedback through the compliance portal if you find any of the information is inaccurate. The “submit feedback” option will be available only after you have downloaded the PDF report.

Step 9: Enter the TSN exactly as shown in the PDF, select the appropriate feedback type, choose the relevant field for which you are submitting feedback, enter remarks (up to 400 characters), and submit the request.