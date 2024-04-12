I-T department sets April 30 deadline for approving refunds: Report
Last month, the income tax department said refunds amount to over ₹3.36-lakh crore issued in the FY24 till March 17 against the refunds amounting to ₹2.98-lakh crore during the same period in fiscal 2023
If you have not received your income tax refund so far, there is good news for you. The Income Tax (I-T) Department has set April 30 as the deadline for approving pending refunds, reported Business Line
