It doesn’t always pay to bank on fixed deposit

5) A rupee saved is a rupee earned. If you need to generate regular income, consider systematic withdrawal plans (SWPs) from debt funds, which are more tax-efficient than FDs. If you invested ₹10 lakh in a 7% FD, you’ll earn an interest of ₹70,000 on which you would pay tax of about ₹21,000 (assuming you were in the 30% tax slab). If you invested the same amount in a debt fund, which also grew at 7% and you withdrew ₹70,000 after a year, your capital gains may be less than ₹5,000, on which you will pay a tax of ₹1,500, for the same tax slab. This is because the withdrawal in a debt fund is a combination of the principal and the gains, which reduces your tax bill, as opposed to the entire gains.