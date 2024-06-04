Income Tax Return filing: Salaried individuals need to be aware of these 5 key points
Taxpayer should define the nature of employment at the time of filing of income tax return while filing of return i.e., whether s/he is central government employee, state government employee, employee of public sector enterprises, pensioners, employee of private sector.
If you are a salaried income tax payer, the process to file income tax return is quite simple, to say the least. You only need to file your return via form 1 i.e., ITR-1.