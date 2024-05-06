IT growth in near term to be modest, says Sneha Poddar of Motilal Oswal
Sneha Poddar believes that our economy is undergoing a mini-Goldilocks moment as a result of strong macroeconomic conditions, healthy corporate earnings, peaking of interest rates and current policy momentum.
Investors can expect significant growth in the capex, manufacturing, and infrastructure development in this financial year, says Sneha Poddar, AVP, Motilal Oswal in an email interview with MintGenie.
