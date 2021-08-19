It is fine to save, invest with no goal in mind

It is perfectly fine to save and invest without a specific goal in mind. However, not knowing the funds that you are currently using for your SIP, I can only offer some broad guidelines and ask you to ensure that your portfolio adheres to these. First, please choose the right asset allocation. For your long-term portfolio, an asset allocation that is heavy on equities would be fine. The rest can be in debt with some gold. Second, in the equity segment, cover the market breadth efficiently with allocation to large, mid and small-cap sectors.

