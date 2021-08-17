It is important to check pre-filled tax forms

They may face a problem if the pre-filled information is wrong. Taxpayers can rectify pre-filled information in some cases, but they could get a notice form the tax department citing the mismatch between the information provided by the taxpayer and what the tax department has received from all other institutions. “If there is a mistake in the pre-filled forms, the taxpayer will have to approach the respective entity to get the information corrected and it can be a tedious task," said Prakash Hegde, a Bengaluru-based chartered accountant.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}