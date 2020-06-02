It’s important to invest in financial products that are suitable for your goals

Joseph’s insistence on correcting the real estate allocation in the portfolio and an asset allocation that focused on long-term goals has had a positive impact on the portfolio in these times of turmoil too. Tiwari saw an opportunity to invest in the equity market as it came to grips with the impact of the covid-19 crisis. He has begun deploying the funds from a lucky deal closure on a real estate property into the targeted equity funds. The distinct possibility that markets will continue to go through volatile times does not worry him since the investments have been made with a clear view of the goals that are well into the future and an asset allocation into equity, debt and cash that reflects this.