It is time for KRACentral
Challenges arising for investors due to recent KYC rule changes affecting investments in MFs and capital market products, highlight the need for a standardized online KYC process and upgraded KRA infrastructure.
The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) published a report in August 2019 titled Unlocking the ₹100 Trillion Opportunity. The mutual fund (MF) industry had under ₹25 trillion of assets under management (AUM) in July 2019. We have come a long way since then. The industry's AUM has more than doubled to ₹55 trillion as of March 2024 and mutual funds have millions of new investors now. The journey was made possible by a strong regulatory framework, which safeguards the interests of investors.