It is time rating agencies stepped up their game

All their woes and flaws apart, CRAs do enjoy a strong moat in terms of barriers to entry and scale-up for any potential competitor. Currently, the business environment is constrained, and the credit cycle is down, but things could look up soon. When the pandemic fades away, the economy will get back on track, the private capex cycle will pick up and corporate bond market will deepen. Measures such as the PLI scheme and increased ease of doing business are expected to boost capital expenditure in the next five years. Given that bank credit is expected to double in the next five years, the long-term value proposition of CRAs seems intact, and the game is certainly wide open. But CRAs need to step up and improve their own ratings, before they set about rating others and making the most of the business opportunity that lies ahead.

