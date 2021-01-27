It isn’t mandatory to execute gift deed for transferring shares

The gift of shares to your parent will be tax-exempt as it would be classified as ‘property received from a relative’, which is specifically exempt on account of the proviso to Section 56 (2)(x) of the I-T Act. Upon completing the requisite transfer formalities, the gift itself is irrevocable. Once the shares reflect in your parents’ DP account, your parents will be at liberty to deal with it as they desire—including selling or onward gifting. We would recommend that your parents update their respective Wills (if already made) to reflect these shares, and then bequeath the same back to you under the said Will. Updating of the Wills should be done irrespective of any future plans that your parents may have, to avoid the shares devolving intestate in case of demise.