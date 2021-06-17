It pays to diversify investment portfolio1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2021, 01:29 AM IST
I have been investing ₹2,000 every month in Axis Bluechip Fund - Growth SIP (systematic investment plan), another ₹2,000 in ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund - Growth SIP and ₹4,000 in a gold savings scheme. I’m a moderate risk taker. At present, I can increase my SIP by another ₹2,000 a month. Will it be okay to invest that in an international fund?
—Kumaran R.
You are investing ₹8,000 at present, half of which is going to gold. Of the rest, a part goes to debt and about 40% is invested in equities. That is too conservative an approach. We need to reshape your portfolio a bit. First, you could invest the incremental ₹2,000 in a diversified fund. Since you are interested in investing internationally, a fund such as Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund would be a good choice for this amount.
Besides, you can also take ₹2,000 from your gold investment and divert it to a mid-cap fund such as DSP Midcap Fund. You will then have a well-diversified portfolio, investing in all market segments.
Srikanth Meenakshi is founder of Prime Investor.
