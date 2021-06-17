It pays to diversify investment portfolio

It pays to diversify investment portfolio1 min read . 01:29 AM IST
If you are interested in investing internationally, a fund such as Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund would be a good choice
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
If you are interested in investing internationally, a fund such as Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund would be a good choice
I have been investing ₹2,000 every month in Axis Bluechip Fund - Growth SIP (systematic investment plan), another ₹2,000 in ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund - Growth SIP and ₹4,000 in a gold savings scheme. I’m a moderate risk taker. At present, I can increase my SIP by another ₹2,000 a month. Will it be okay to invest that in an international fund?
I have been investing ₹2,000 every month in Axis Bluechip Fund - Growth SIP (systematic investment plan), another ₹2,000 in ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund - Growth SIP and ₹4,000 in a gold savings scheme. I’m a moderate risk taker. At present, I can increase my SIP by another ₹2,000 a month. Will it be okay to invest that in an international fund?
—Kumaran R.
—Kumaran R.
You are investing ₹8,000 at present, half of which is going to gold. Of the rest, a part goes to debt and about 40% is invested in equities. That is too conservative an approach. We need to reshape your portfolio a bit. First, you could invest the incremental ₹2,000 in a diversified fund. Since you are interested in investing internationally, a fund such as Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund would be a good choice for this amount.
Besides, you can also take ₹2,000 from your gold investment and divert it to a mid-cap fund such as DSP Midcap Fund. You will then have a well-diversified portfolio, investing in all market segments.
Srikanth Meenakshi is founder of Prime Investor.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!