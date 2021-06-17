It pays to diversify investment portfolio

You are investing ₹8,000 at present, half of which is going to gold. Of the rest, a part goes to debt and about 40% is invested in equities. That is too conservative an approach. We need to reshape your portfolio a bit. First, you could invest the incremental ₹2,000 in a diversified fund. Since you are interested in investing internationally, a fund such as Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund would be a good choice for this amount.