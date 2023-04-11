How can I build a good portfolio for future, long-term life goals?2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:22 AM IST
The key to investing in equity MFs is to have a long-term horizon, which you have in terms of your goals.
I am a 33-year-old IT professional with a 1-year-old daughter and have just started investing in mutual funds (MFs). I have nearly ₹8 lakh in my savings account and ₹2 lakh in MFs. I want to start investing for my retirement and my daughter’s education. I would also like to upgrade to a new home for which I would need ₹25 lakh in the next five years. How much should I invest and which MFs are good for this?
