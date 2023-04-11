How can I build a good portfolio for future, long-term life goals?

You have three goals now and reasonable time to build a corpus for each of these goals. You may set your house upgrade as the top priority, followed by the other two goals. A part of the money can be turned into a contingency fund. For this, you can keep aside 6-9 months of your monthly mandatory expenses. The rest of the amount can be invested for your home upgrade. If we assume you invest ₹2 lakh from the bank account for this goal, then at 10% per annum (p.a.) it could become approximately ₹3.2 lakh. For the remaining ₹21.8 lakh, you will need to invest ₹28,500 per month. This will meet your goal if the invested amount grows at 10% p.a.

