I-T returns: Want to verify if your Income-Tax notice is authentic? Here's a stepwise guide for how to do so…

Filing income tax returns online has simplified the process but can confuse first-time taxpayers. Income Tax Notices inform taxpayers of issues like unreported income or discrepancies. Here's how you can verify a notice's authenticity…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated4 May 2026, 05:22 PM IST
Income Tax Notices are not always penal in nature, some inform taxpayers of issues like unreported income or discrepancies.
Income Tax Notices are not always penal in nature, some inform taxpayers of issues like unreported income or discrepancies.(Representative Image)

Filing your income-tax returns (ITR) have become more accessible over the past few years with the full process available online via the Income-Tax (I-T) website. However, there are a lot of things that can be confusing for first-time taxpayers.

An I-T notice is a formal communication from the Income Tax Department (ITD) sent to a taxpayer for various reasons. Taxpayers who receive an income tax notice are not always at fault, since getting this notice can also signal something wrong with your filing. Notably, you can get such notices before and after filing their returns.

What are the types of tax notices?

The notice will most likely come to your linked email address. You can check the section mentioned in the email to understand what area of concern the particular notice is referring to. Income tax notices need to be addressed promptly to avoid penalties.

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  • Inquiry before assessment is under Section 142(1) of the I-T Act.
  • Intimation letter is sent under Section 143(1) of the ITA.
  • Notice for scrutiny of assessment is received under Section 143(2) of the ITA.
  • Notice for escaping assessment is sent under Section 148 of the ITA.
  • Demand notice is sent under Section 245 of the ITA.

Here's how you can verify if the notice is authentic

Before responding to any notice or order, it is crucial to verify its authenticity. You can check whether the income tax notice is genuine by using the authentication feature on the I-T e-filing portal.

Also Read | ITR: Here are some common reasons you may receive a tax notice from I-T dept

You will need to keep your PAN Card, tax documents, Document Identification Number (DIN) and phone handy in order to properly authenticate the notice.

Step-by-step guide to authenticate your I-T notice

  • Visit the income tax e-filing portal: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/
  • Scroll down to the Quick Links section on the left side of the page and click ‘Authenticate notice/order issued by ITD2’.
  • Enter your DIN and mobile number to authenticate. You can also authenticate using your PAN, document type, assessment year, issue date.

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  • Once you fill in the details, an OTP will be sent to your mobile number, which you can use to receive a success message confirming if the income tax notice is real.
  • If the notice does not exist, after the OTP, a message saying ‘No record found’ will be displayed. Otherwise, it will show No record found for the given Document Number.

What are common reasons for I-T notice?

  • Non-filing of ITR, use of incorrect ITR form when filing your returns, misreported or incorrect TDS amount in ITR, inaccuracies in your ITR, random assessment of ITR filing by an officer.

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  • Failure to declare any income during the fiscal / assessment year in ITR, oversight in submission of relevant papers with ITR, non-disclosure or misreporting of capital gains during the fiscal / assessment year in ITR.
  • Failure to correctly report investments for self, spouse or children, non-disclosure of high-value transactions during the fiscal / assessment year in ITR.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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