I-T returns: Want to verify if your Income-Tax notice is authentic? Here's a stepwise guide for how to do so…

Filing your income-tax returns (ITR) have become more accessible over the past few years with the full process available online via the Income-Tax (I-T) website. However, there are a lot of things that can be confusing for first-time taxpayers.
An I-T notice is a formal communication from the Income Tax Department (ITD) sent to a taxpayer for various reasons. Taxpayers who receive an income tax notice are not always at fault, since getting this notice can also signal something wrong with your filing. Notably, you can get such notices before and after filing their returns.
The notice will most likely come to your linked email address. You can check the section mentioned in the email to understand what area of concern the particular notice is referring to. Income tax notices need to be addressed promptly to avoid penalties.
Before responding to any notice or order, it is crucial to verify its authenticity. You can check whether the income tax notice is genuine by using the authentication feature on the I-T e-filing portal.
You will need to keep your PAN Card, tax documents, Document Identification Number (DIN) and phone handy in order to properly authenticate the notice.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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