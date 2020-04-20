With the markets slipping because of the covid-19 pandemic, Kalpen Parekh, president, DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd, plans to gradually add to his equity holdings to benefit in the long term. He has increased his equity allocation by 8% by cautiously rebalancing into the asset. In the sixth part of a special Mint series, where we talk to industry leaders to know about the changes they are making to their investment portfolios given the current crisis, Parekh said he has also shifted some of his debt portfolio to equity.

Kalpen Parekh

Parekh began his career in the asset management industry more than two decades ago, in 1999. He rose through the ranks at various mutual fund houses to become the chief executive officer of IDFC Asset Management Co. in 2012 before moving to DSP Mutual Fund in 2017.

Graphic: Santosh Sharma/Mint

He has seen multiple market cycles and that is probably why Parekh has exposure to assets such as debt and gold that have shielded his portfolio from the covid-19 market correction. In fact, he invested in gold in *the last two years as the yellow metal was at a multi-year low; he feels it is expected to do well as traditional assets underperform.

He intends to buy a house as the real estate market begins to bleed from the crisis. Interestingly, 65% of Parekh’s savings are in schemes of DSP Mutual Fund.