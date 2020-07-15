It's better to avoid investing in sectoral MFs when building long-term portfolio

It is not clear whether you are still running the SIP in ABSL fund. If you are, you can go ahead and stop it. Please hold on to the units until the entire amount is withdrawable without exit load (in a year) and then you can exit the fund (and add it to the corpus for your daughter’s education). Other than that, the two funds that you are investing for wealth creation purposes are good funds and assuming 11% annualized return over the 10 years, you can hope to receive about ₹11 lakh at the end of the tenure (from a total investment of ₹6 lakh). I am not accounting for the step-up factor since I do not know the step-up amount. For your daughter’s education, the fund is a good option for a five-year period and should give you about ₹4.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh at the end of the tenure.