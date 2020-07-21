It’s better to opt out if your credit card issuer offers moratorium by default

If a customer has, say, ₹1 lakh outstanding on a credit card, he can pay ₹5,000. The balance amount of ₹95,000 will be carried forward to the next month, and the issuer will levy interest on it. “As long as customers are paying 5% or more on their cards, they will not be delinquent. But in case of a loan, missing even one equated monthly instalment (EMI) results in delinquency. Financial institutions could have, therefore, chosen to give the moratorium by default.