It’s better to use your investments to pay off loans

So which financial resources can come to your aid in this situation? First and foremost, “borrow" from an emergency fund, if you have one, or a corpus that you might have built for a rainy day. Second, compare the interest rate on your loan against the returns you are making on your various securities and assets like fixed deposits, bonds, shares and mutual funds. It would make more sense to liquidate an asset or investment and repay or reduce your loan if the interest rate on the loan is higher. Third, cut back on your investments in stocks and mutual funds, and redirect those funds towards repaying your loan. The interest cost you save on the loan repayment is likely to be higher than the return on investment, currently.