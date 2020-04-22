It’s good to review portfolios every year

For the past year, I have been investing through systematic investment plans (SIPs) of ₹5,000 each in SBI Bluechip Fund, L&T Midcap, ABSL 96’ Tax Saving and ABSL Equity Fund. I have a 15-20-year investment horizon with a moderate to high-risk appetite. Should I continue with these SIPs or think of other funds?

—Name withheld on request

It is good that you are getting your portfolio reviewed after a year. If an investor did proper due diligence and started their SIP portfolio judiciously, the first-year review should go off uneventfully with the advice to keep the portfolio intact and continue the SIPs. It looks like this is the case with your portfolio as well. You are investing in a solid set of funds—one tax-saving fund and three other funds of different stripes. I would advice you to keep investing in this portfolio and review again after another year.

Based on a trusted source of mutual fund recommendation, I started an SIP of ₹10,000 in the ICICI Prudential Long-term Equity Fund (tax saving) a year and a half ago. The fund is now out of the recommended list of funds. Should I stop the SIP and start investing in the new recommended fund? I don’t want to withdraw from the earlier fund due to the lock-in.

—Chetan

When a fund goes out of a recommended list, it does not automatically mean that one has to move out of the fund. In most cases, an investor would benefit from continuing with the same fund, especially if it is one that has a long track record of consistency in performance.

That said, the fund that you are holding has struggled to beat its benchmark in recent years, which is the reason it went out of such lists. A characteristic of this fund is its orientation towards value stocks in its portfolio. Such portfolios could have prolonged periods of underperformance. So, if you have the patience to wait out the fund’s strategic style of investing, you can continue with it. If you’d rather move on and focus on more growth-oriented funds, you can consider Invesco India Tax Plan.

Srikanth Meenakshi is co-founder, PrimeInvestor.in

Share Via