It’s not easy buying covid health policies online

About 30 insurers started offering the regulator-mandated standard covid-19 health insurance product—Corona Kavach—from 10 July onwards. Select insurers are also offering the standard benefit-based policy, Corona Rakshak. For now, the factors of premiums and online purchase could play a role in your buying decision. Though the features and wordings of both the policies are standard across insurers, their premiums vary to a large extent which makes it an important factor. Another factor that you could consider while buying these policies is the issue of online purchase.

With social distancing a necessity now, people may prefer buying online. Most insurers, however, are not offering the policies online. Among the ones that are doing so, a few are not allowing online purchase to those having specific pre-existing conditions. Such individuals may find it challenging to buy offline too. Experts said there could be cases where individuals with PED may end up getting a policy offline, but this could mean agents not disclosing all the details, which could cause trouble at the time of claim.

Fewer options

Insurers said time constraint was a major reason why most of them were not offering the policies for online purchase yet.

According to Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd, “The product was launched in a very short time. The response from the customers has been encouraging and for now, Corona Kavach can be bought from our large distribution set-up."

Bathwal said they are working on its online-readiness, and so are HDFC Ergo General Insurance Co. Ltd and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd. All three have launched Corona Kavach but not Rakshak.

An insurance expert, who didn’t want to be named, said only insurers who have priced the product extremely high may not want to go aggressive and sell this product because they’d want potential buyers to go for their comprehensive health covers instead.

However, at least three insurers are currently offering the Corona Kavach policy through online aggregators. “In the case of Corona Kavach, it’s a fairly simplistic proposal form which any customer can fill in two minutes and buy the policy. Some insurers check for pre-existing diseases and may apply some loading. While some insurers can reject the proposal based on their underwriting norms, there are some companies which don’t have any medical questions and do not apply any loading," said Amit Chhabra, health insurance head, Policybazaar.com, an online insurance aggregator.

Other challenges

Those with pre-existing conditions might find it challenging to buy the covid-19 policies online or even otherwise.

A few experts said insurers may not find it financially viable to cover a person with co-morbidities. “Even people who are approaching agents to buy the covid-19 policies are unable to get a cover for family members who suffer from chronic diseases. I think there is a fear of experiencing high volume of claims which is natural because the waiting period is only 15 days," said Mahavir Chopra, founder, Beshak.org, an independent research platform for insurance buyers.

Your buying experience may vary largely given the different underwriting norms and the fact that as of now only a few insurers are offering the policy for online purchase.

While insurers have said that they are working towards offering the covid-19 policies online, how many of them will finally do so remains to be seen.

