Tarun Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Ltd, believes that covid-19 has impacted economies and businesses like no other crisis in the past. He said it’s going to be a tough few months ahead because there will be a reduction in consumption and increase in savings going forward. “I guess 2020 will be a watershed year for many and I am hoping that by the end of it, things will start looking up," said Chugh.

Chugh spoke to Mint for a special series, where we are asking industry leaders to share the changes they have made to their personal portfolios given the current volatility due to the pandemic and the ensuing crisis.

According to him, this is the time to make informed decisions based on data and research rather than regretting later. Preparing for the new future in terms of retraining or refocusing in personal as well as professional life is important, said Chugh .

When it comes to his equity strategy, he is shifting completely towards large-cap funds. He doesn’t invest in foreign funds because he sees enough potential in the Indian markets. He stays away from gold too as he doesn’t understand its dynamics well. He said gold may have peaked for the time being given the current scenario.

impact of covid-19 on your assets

Share Via