‘It will be some time before bond yields stabilize’

I don’t know how much time there is to the peak. Right now, the bulk of investors do not have very high confidence to invest in long-duration funds. The RBI has introduced another rate, standing deposit facility (SDF). Yet, the repo and reverse repo have not been raised. Market rates have inched up higher. There is hardly any anchoring for yields by the RBI for now. And then, there is this huge supply of government bonds. While yields might stabilize, we are almost at 7.20% on the 10-year GoI bond.