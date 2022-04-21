‘It will be some time before bond yields stabilize’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
I don’t know how much time there is to the peak. Right now, the bulk of investors do not have very high confidence to invest in long-duration funds. The RBI has introduced another rate, standing deposit facility (SDF). Yet, the repo and reverse repo have not been raised. Market rates have inched up higher. There is hardly any anchoring for yields by the RBI for now. And then, there is this huge supply of government bonds. While yields might stabilize, we are almost at 7.20% on the 10-year GoI bond.
Are yields very close to where they should be?
I don’t know where they should be. It is like throwing darts in the dark without knowing what kind of demand is there. So, it’s going to be some time before yields stabilize. Getting people back to the long end of the yield curve will require a significant push.
Will target maturity funds in the 5-7-year horizon continue to be attractive?
I think the theme of earning the carry portfolio yield to maturity for fixed income for 2022 will continue, despite all upheavals. However, the yield curve, which was steep has actually started flattening.
On this, we are fine because incrementally, corporate balance sheets, which were cash-tight, have seen a pick up in volumes, and businesses have been throwing up free cash flows. Significantly leveraged businesses have pruned down debt. You have also seen the incremental debt not getting added because there’s hardly any capex happening. And in the last two years, there has been a massive compression in credit spreads since the Franklin Templeton scenario.
The fear factor has given way to a lot of comfort. And of course, the post-covid easing era has also given comfort. So, I think that spreads are reflecting that they are here to stay for some time. That said, we are still not seeing a voracious pickup in bank credit.
Any broad strategies in fixed income?
So much carnage has already happened on the yield curve. So, for a 12-month horizon, you can go for strategies with durations even beyond 15 - 18 months.
Likewise, for a three-year horizon, you can go up to three and a half to four years. Second, minimize your risk with strategies like target maturity funds. You know, what you’re getting into, because there is a proper index, and interest rate risk is mitigated to a large extent, though, there’ll be ups and downs. The carry is certainly looking attractive.