A Bengaluru-based businessman has won a significant tax dispute against the Income Tax Department after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Bangalore Bench, rejected the department's decision to treat cash, gold and diamond jewellery seized during a search as unexplained assets.

In its November 3, 2026, ruling, the tribunal held that the seized assets were linked to the business activities of the taxpayer, Amarlal. It directed that the amounts be treated as business income and taxed at regular income tax rates instead of attracting the higher tax rate applicable to unexplained income under Section 115BBE of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

However, the tribunal allowed the department to treat the seized cash as business income.

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Income Tax Department seizes ₹4.1 crore cash, jewellery worth ₹8.11 crore

The case dates back to July 20, 2018, when Income Tax Department officials conducted searches at Amarlal's residence and locker in Bengaluru.

During the operation, officials seized ₹3.9 crore in cash from his locker and another ₹20 lakh from his residence, taking the total cash seizure to ₹4.1 crore.

The search also resulted in the seizure of jewellery worth ₹8.11 crore, comprising 751.52 grams of gold and diamonds weighing 81.470 carats. Two watches valued at ₹16.25 lakh were also seized from the locker.

Following the search, the Assessing Officer (AO) invoked Section 69A to classify the cash as unexplained money and sought to tax it at the special rate under Section 115BBE.

The AO also treated the jewellery and watches as unexplained investments under Section 69, rejecting the taxpayer's explanations.

Businessman says cash came from real estate commission, money lending During the assessment proceedings, Amarlal informed the tax authorities that he had filed an income tax return declaring total income of ₹19.26 crore, including ₹18.11 crore from business activities.

He explained that the cash found in his locker represented accumulated earnings from previous years through real estate commission and money lending activities.

He further submitted that the ₹20 lakh recovered from his residence belonged to different members of his family.

Regarding the jewellery, Amarlal argued that its value had already been included in the business income declared for the relevant previous year. He also pointed out that the jewellery had been disclosed in wealth tax returns filed by him and his family members.

He explained that the two watches had been gifted to him by his sister and their value had also been accounted for in his income tax return.

The AO, however, rejected these explanations and treated the seized assets as unexplained.

Why ITAT Bangalore ruled in favour of the businessman Challenging the assessment order, Amarlal approached the ITAT Bangalore Bench with the assistance of a chartered accountant.

The tribunal observed that the taxpayer had explained the nature and source of the cash in his statement recorded under Section 132(4) during the search proceedings.

It also considered his audited financial statements and income tax returns, which established that business activities were his primary source of income.

Importantly, the tribunal noted that wealth tax returns for Assessment Year 2015-16 showed that the jewellery had been disclosed earlier.

An affidavit of withdrawal was also submitted before a notary on July 23, 2018, just three days after the search.

The tribunal observed that the Assessing Officer had failed to produce independent evidence establishing that the seized assets were unrelated to the taxpayer's business activities.

Consequently, it held that the seized cash and jewellery should be treated as business income rather than unexplained money or investments under Sections 69 and 69A.

No special tax rate under Section 115BBE The ruling provides important relief because unexplained income covered under Sections 69 and 69A can attract the special tax rate prescribed under Section 115BBE.

By treating the seized assets as business income, the tribunal ruled that they would be subject to regular income tax rates rather than the higher rate applicable to unexplained income.