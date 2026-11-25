An elderly taxpayer has secured major relief from the Income Tax Department after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Hyderabad, deleted a penalty of ₹20.94 lakh imposed over an alleged cash transaction involving the sale of a property to his son-in-law.

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In its October 9, 2026, order, the tribunal held that there was a reasonable cause for the alleged violation of the Income Tax Act and directed the tax department to remove the entire penalty. The ITAT also granted relief on separate additions relating to agricultural income and a loan, which the Assessing Officer (AO) had treated as unexplained money.

The penalty was imposed under Section 271D for an alleged violation of Section 269SS of the Income Tax Act, which restricts the acceptance of certain loans and deposits in cash.

Why did the Income Tax Department impose a penalty? The dispute arose from a property transaction executed on August 12, 2015. The elderly taxpayer had agreed to sell his property to his son-in-law for ₹45.50 lakh. However, the property's stamp duty value was ₹66.44 lakh.

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According to the taxpayer, his advocate had included the difference of ₹20.94 lakh in the sale deed as cash received to match the transaction's recorded value with the stamp duty valuation.

The taxpayer maintained that he had never actually received this amount in cash. However, the Assessing Officer treated the amount recorded in the registered sale deed as an actual cash receipt and imposed an equal penalty of ₹20.94 lakh under Section 271D.

The penalty was subsequently upheld by the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).

ITAT accepts taxpayer's explanation Challenging the penalty, the taxpayer argued that the department had incorrectly interpreted the sale deed. He maintained that the difference between the agreed consideration and the stamp duty value did not represent an additional cash payment.

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The tribunal considered the circumstances surrounding the transaction and the taxpayer's explanation that no cash had actually changed hands.

It held that the taxpayer had demonstrated reasonable cause for the alleged contravention under Section 269SS. Accordingly, the protection available under Section 273B of the Income Tax Act applied.

The ITAT directed the department to delete the entire penalty of ₹20.94 lakh.

Relief on agricultural income and unexplained cash deposits In a separate appeal relating to Assessment Year 2016-17, the taxpayer challenged additions made during reassessment proceedings.

The AO had identified cash deposits of ₹48.60 lakh in the taxpayer's Vijaya Bank account and time deposits of ₹13 lakh. Since the taxpayer had not filed an income tax return for the assessment year, reassessment proceedings were initiated.

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On March 21, 2024, the AO determined his total assessed income at ₹87.48 lakh and treated certain agricultural receipts and a loan as unexplained money under Section 69A.

The taxpayer explained that he owned 4.86 acres of agricultural land, which had been leased to two individuals for cultivation. They grew sunflower seeds and transferred his one-third share of the proceeds through banking channels.

The disputed agricultural receipts amounted to ₹1.38 lakh and ₹1.20 lakh.

The tribunal noted that land ownership, agricultural operations and receipt of the money through banking channels were not disputed. Since the department had failed to produce evidence contradicting the taxpayer's explanation, it directed the deletion of both additions.

₹ 3 lakh loan addition also deleted The ITAT also removed a separate addition of ₹3 lakh relating to a loan received from an individual.

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The taxpayer had submitted a bank statement and confirmation from the lender to substantiate the transaction.

The tribunal observed that the AO had neither verified the lender's details nor produced evidence establishing that the loan represented unexplained money. It therefore directed the deletion of the ₹3 lakh addition as well.