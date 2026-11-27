A businessman has won a tax dispute involving alleged bogus sales entries worth ₹1.65 crore after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Delhi, quashed the reassessment proceedings and the subsequent tax additions totalling ₹20.68 lakh.

This ruling was delivered in ‘Rajesh Gupta V ACIT, Delhi ’, bearing appeal number ITA No. 1080/DEL/2026, by the ITAT Delhi Bench on 18 November 2026. The case pertains to the assessment year 2013-14.

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The case concerned Rajesh, a businessman from Naya Bazar, Delhi. An individual whose income tax assessment for the financial year 2012-13 was reopened following information during an Income Tax Department survey. Still, the tribunal observed that the tax department has failed to meet its statutory obligations and conditions for reopening an assessment beyond the prescribed time limit.

Why did the Income Tax Department reopen the assessment? This was a dispute that originated from a survey that was conducted at the premises of Ashok Kumar Gupta on 30 November 2018. During the survey, Gupta allegedly admitted to arranging accommodation entries, including non-genuine sales transactions, through various entities.

Subsequently, based on the information gathered, the Assessing Officer (AO) suspected that Rajesh had derived benefit from bogus sales entries amounting to ₹1.65 crore during FY13. This led the department to reopen his assessment and treat ₹20.68 lakh as ‘unexplained business income’, applying a 12.5% profit rate.

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Rajesh challenged this addition by the tax authorities, arguing that sales were already reflected in his audited books, VAT returns, and profit and loss account. He had also declared a gross profit margin of 0.7% on the transactions, with his total reported income standing at ₹7.38 lakh.

Why did ITAT Delhi quash the ₹ 20.68 lakh addition? The tribunal stated that the reassessment notice was issued beyond the normal three-year limitation period that had expired on 31 March 2017.

As per Section 149 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, reopening a case beyond three years requires the department to satisfy additional statutory conditions. This includes evidence of escaped income of ₹50 lakh or more, in circumstances applicable on a case-by-case basis.

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What was the observation of the ITAT, Delhi? After going through the facts of the case, the ITAT Delhi observed that the department had failed to establish this requirement. It was also categorically clarified by the tribunal that the sales turnover cannot automatically be treated as escaped taxable income, as only the profit element represents business income. Moreover, the tribunal questioned its reliance on general statements without affording Rajesh an opportunity to present his views.

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Consequently, the ITAT ruled in Rajesh's favour and provided him relief, holding that the reassessment proceedings lacked the necessary legal basis. The ruling highlights the significance of statutory limitation periods and due process in tax reassessment cases.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the tribunal's ruling and is intended for general information only. For the complete order details, refer to the original order on the ITAT website. Taxpayers should consult a qualified tax professional for advice on individual cases.

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About the Author Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycon...Read More ✕ Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in