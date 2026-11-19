A woman from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, has received relief from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Jaipur, after she missed her income-tax appeal deadline by 105 days. The case, Raj Kumari, Bharatpur vs Income Tax Officer, Ward-3, Bharatpur, was decided on 2 November. The relief was granted to her after the tribunal accepted that she was unaware of the proceedings as her father-in-law, who was handling her tax matters, had passed away.

The ITAT also intervened and deleted an ad hoc disallowance of business expenses, thus ruling that the Assessing Officer (AO) cannot reject claims without appropriate and adequate reasons.

This case matters to homemakers, small business owners, and individuals who rely on a family member to handle their tax compliance issues.

Why did ITAT condone the 105-day delay? According to the case details, the woman held a license to operate a wine shop. Her father-in-law was managing her income tax compliance and related issues. As per her affidavit, she did not have a personal mobile number or an email ID and was completely unfamiliar with technology, computers and the internet.

She lost her father-in-law on 15 April 2024. Subsequently, nobody was available to help her with handling her tax-related matters or inform her about the appeal-related facts and upcoming deadlines.

She learnt about the issue only after receiving a ‘penalty proceeding’ notice on 30 May 2025. She filed an appeal before the ITAT on 13 June 2025, with a delay of 105 days.

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The tribunal accepted her explanation and held that there was sufficient cause for the delay. It was noted that her father-in-law handled the entire income tax proceedings and related issues. The ITAT, hence, condoned the delay and heard her appeal on merits.

Why did tribunal delete the 20% expense disallowance? The dispute related to assessment year 2017-18, for which the woman had declared an income of ₹387,230.

While carrying out the scrutiny, the AO issued notices under Sections 143(2) and 142(1) of the Income-tax Act. To resolve the issue, she subsequently submitted the details of her salary, purchases and capital account on 15 December 2019.

However, the AO checked the data and disallowed 20% of the breakage expenses she had claimed, completing the assessment under Section 143(3) and determining her income to be ₹27,03,020. After receiving partial relief from the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), she approached the ITAT.

Her counsel highlighted that the business books had been audited under Section 44AB and that the AO had accepted the audited accounts, as evidenced by Forms 3CB and 3CD.

The tribunal agreed that the AO had not provided adequate reasons for the ad hoc disallowance. It also observed that differences in profit margins among wine shops could arise from factors such as the owner’s experience, marketing strategy, financial management, staff efficiency and a host of other similar factors. A lower net profit alone cannot justify rejecting business expenses. Due to these factors, the ITAT deleted the 20% disallowance.

What does ruling mean for taxpayers? The ruling demonstrates how genuine and fair circumstances can result in a delay in filing an appeal.

For taxpayers who depend on family members to manage their tax matters, including filing and clearing any pending dues, this case is a reminder to maintain proper records, access to registered contact details, financial data points, and all associated information and facts about pending proceedings.

Missing an appeal deadline will not automatically end a taxpayer's right to seek relief.