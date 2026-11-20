A government employee has secured relief from a ₹2.5 lakh income-tax addition after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Pune, accepted his explanation that cash initially paid to a property developer was returned and, later, the booking amount was paid through proper banking channels.

This is a case concerning Vijay Rambhau Pandav, a Maharashtra government employee, whose appeal was heard and allowed by the ITAT, Pune Bench, in ITA No. 1501/PUN/2026 for the assessment year 2020-21.

As detailed in the tribunal’s official case details, the order was pronounced on 22 October 2026. The case status currently stands as ‘disposed’ with the result marked as ‘allowed.’

Why tax department added ₹ 2.5 lakh As per the case, Pandav filed his income tax return on 1 September 2020. He declared an income of ₹784,920. Later, following information received after a search at the premises of a builder, Gadiya Group, and associated entities, the taxation department alleged that Pandav paid a sum of ₹2.5 lakh in cash as on-the-money for a plot.

Due to this, the Assessing Officer (AO) reopened the assessment under Section 147 and, through an order dated 19 March 2025, read with Section 144, added ₹2.5 lakh to his income, thereby taking the assessment income to ₹10,34,920.

Subsequently, Pandav appealed to the Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT), but the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), National Faceless Appeal Centre, dismissed the appeal as filed 12 days late.

What ITAT considered During the hearing before the tribunal, Pandav said he initially paid ₹2.5 lakh in cash to a Gadiya Group employee. This payment was made on 3 January 2020. He also received a payment receipt. Later, the group’s director returned the money and asked him to pay the booking amount through appropriate banking channels, he said.

Pandav paid ₹3 lakh by cheque that day and ₹12,000 via NEFT on 21 January 2020. He also explained the source of funds. He highlighted that the initial cash he paid came from bank withdrawals of ₹40,000 and ₹1.70 lakh, along with ₹40,000 already available to him.

The tribunal concluded that no ‘on-money’ had been paid and that the initial cash had been paid from established and clearly explained sources. It set aside the appellate order and instructed the AO to delete the ₹2.5 lakh addition.

Key takeaways The ruling underlines the importance of original payment receipts, acknowledgements or refunds, and other bank records to maintain tax compliance.

It becomes even more important when a cash transaction is scrutinized or reversed. Clear documentary evidence of the reversal and subsequent payment can be vital in explaining the complete transaction to tax authorities.

Such an approach of compiling all essential tax-related documents and transaction slips properly can prevent tax complications, penalties, unaccounted-for transactions and legal problems later on.