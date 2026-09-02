ITAT ruling: Taxpayers cannot be denied TDS credit due to deductor's failure to deposit tax

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Delhi Bench, has granted relief to taxpayers whose TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) was deducted but not deposited with the government by the deductor.

The Tribunal categorically ruled that a taxpayer cannot be denied TDS credit simply because the deductor failed to remit the amount. The order underscores taxpayers' statutory rights and reaffirms that fairness in taxation is paramount.

What was ruling The ruling, dated 31 August, came in the case of Delhi resident Anita Grover, who had rented out her property to Paramount Coaching Centre Pvt Ltd for ₹90,000 a month. The tenant deducted ₹9,000 as TDS every month under Section 194-I of the Income-tax Act, 1961 and paid Grover the remaining ₹81,000.

While filing her tax return, Grover reported the full rental income. She claimed credit for the TDS. Still, while analyzing the data and facts, the Centralised Processing Centre denied the credit because the tenant had not deposited the deducted amount with the government, thus resulting in a tax demand.

Section 205 protects taxpayer In her plea before the ITAT, Grover argued that Section 205 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, prevents the department from recovering tax from an assessee to the extent that tax has already been deducted from the assessee's income. The Tribunal agreed on the principle, relying on prior decisions of various High Courts and ITAT benches.

It was observed that the deductor’s failure to deposit TDS does not impact or affect the taxpayer’s income declaration, taxation position or statutory right to claim credit. The protection provided under Section 205 applies once tax has actually been deducted, even if the deducted tax is subsequently delayed or completely fails to be deposited.

The Tribunal also clarified that the tax department’s remedy is against the defaulting deductor, not the taxpayer who has already suffered the deduction. The legal principles, hence, should be applied with due care and protect the individual who has not made any mistake or omission on their part.

A wider relief for taxpayers This decision is bound to have implications beyond landlords. Contractors, legitimate taxpayers, freelancers, professionals and others subject to TDS can also benefit from the principle that a deductor’s default should not become the deductee’s liability.