ITC Culinaire offers free night stays, buffet meals, dining & spa discounts: Should you take it?

Are you a foodie who likes trying various cuisines at various restaurants every weekend? If yes, the ITC Culinaire membership can help you save 20% every time you dine at a participating ITC Hotels restaurant. The membership offers various e-vouchers that include complimentary night stay, complimentary buffet meals, discounts on meals, spas, and stays, BOGO on drinks, etc.

In this article, we will explore the ITC Culinaire subscription plan, including its benefits, pricing, and whether you should take it.

What is ITC Culinaire? The ITC Culinaire is an exclusive annual subscription plan available for purchase to Club ITC members. It is designed to make every dining experience more rewarding. A member can enjoy instant discounts of 20% on every eligible food and beverage spend at over 350+ participating restaurants. The subscription plan is available in three variants and can be bought for up to 5 years with various benefits. A member has the option to buy an add-on subscription for their spouse at a nominal fee.

Benefits of ITC Culinaire The benefits of the ITC Culinaire include the following:

20% discount on dining 20% discount on laundry while staying at participating hotels 20% discount on spa while staying at participating hotels Earning 2X Green Points during the birthday week Earning of 3% to 12% Green Points on eligible food and beverage spends, depending on the member’s Club ITC membership tier. Earning of 2% to 8% Green Points on accommodation and other eligible spends, depending on the member’s Club ITC membership tier. Culinaire subscription plan e-vouchers The ITC Culinaire subscription plan has three variants: Classic, Select, and Elite. With the purchase of the ITC Culinaire annual subscription, a member gets specified e-vouchers depending on the plan variant purchased. A member receives the following e-vouchers.

E-voucher Classic Select Elite Applicable at Complimentary night stay voucher NA 1 2 All ITC Hotels, Sheraton New Delhi, and select Welcomhotels Complimentary buffet meal vouchers 2 2 4 All ITC Hotels, Sheraton New Delhi, and select Welcomhotels Complimentary cake while dining 2 1 1 All ITC Hotels, Sheraton New Delhi, and select Welcomhotels 50% discount on food & beverage bill (maximum four guests) NA 2 2 All participating ITC Hotels, Welcomhotels, Mementos, Storii & Fortune hotels. Not applicable at Bukhara and Avaratna 15% discount on Best Available Rates on stays 1 3 NA All participating ITC Hotels, Welcomhotels, Mementos, Storii & Fortune hotels. Only for bookings made via the guest contact centre 20% discount on Best Available Rates on stays NA NA 5 All participating ITC Hotels, Welcomhotels, Mementos, Storii & Fortune hotels. Only for bookings made via the guest contact centre 50% discount on group dining (maximum eight guests) 1 NA NA All participating ITC Hotels, Welcomhotels, Mementos, Storii & Fortune hotels. Not applicable at Bukhara and Avaratna 50% discount on spa 2 NA NA All participating ITC Hotels, Welcomhotels, Mementos, Storii & Fortune hotels Buy One & Get One on Drinks (Maximum four guests) 1 NA NA All ITC Hotels, Sheraton New Delhi, and select Welcomhotels 30% discount on Sleeep mattresses 1 NA NA SLEEEP boutiques at specified ITC Hotels Complimentary desserts while dining 1 NA NA All ITC Hotels, Sheraton New Delhi, and select Welcomhotels 20% discount on Fabelle 1 NA NA FABELLE outlets at select ITC Hotels

Members Day offer Members enjoy a 1+1 offer on drinks on the last Friday of every month. The offer applies between 1st November 2025 to 31st March 2026 at participating ITC Hotels and selected Welcomhotels. The offer applies to all drinks, including cocktails, mocktails, and other beverages.

Culinaire milestone rewards Depending on the amount spent on eligible food and beverages at participating restaurants in a subscription year, a member can unlock some gift vouchers. The milestone spends include the following.

Milestone number Eligible food & beverage spends Benefit vouchers Milestone #1 Rs. 30,000 One complimentary room upgrade voucher Milestone #2 Rs. 90,000 Complimentary buffet meal for two at an all-day dining restaurant Milestone #3 Rs. 1,20,000 Rs. 5,000 hotel credit for a suite night stay Milestone #4 Rs. 2,00,000 Complimentary buffet meal for two at an all-day dining restaurant

Subscription fee The Club ITC members can purchase the Culinaire subscription, which comes in three variants. Membership can be bought for a period of 1 to 5 years as follows.

Subscription tenure Culinaire Classic Culinaire Select Culinaire Elite 1 Year Rs. 8,500 Rs. 19,000 Rs. 29,500 2 Years Rs. 34,200 Rs. 53,100 3 Years Rs. 48,450 Rs. 75,250 4 Years Rs. 60,800 Rs. 94,400 5 Years Rs. 71,250 Rs. 1,10,650

Should you take the ITC Culinaire subscription plan? Let's examine the pricing of each variant and the value it offers.



Culinaire Classic: The Culinaire Classic subscription plan comes for an annual fee of Rs. 8,500. It offers 2 complimentary buffet meal vouchers, 1 voucher with a 50% discount on group dining (up to 8 guests), 1 voucher with Buy One & Get One on drinks (maximum 4 guests), among others. If all these vouchers are used during the subscription year, they will offer higher savings than the annual subscription fee.

Apart from the vouchers, a Culinaire Classic member can enjoy a 20% discount on dining, laundry (during stays), and spa (during stays) throughout the subscription year. All these benefits can deliver substantial savings. Finally, the Members Day offer and milestone rewards can provide additional value. Thus, the Culinaire Classic subscription plan, when used optimally, delivers substantial value compared to the annual subscription fee.



Culinaire Select: The Culinaire Select subscription plan comes for an annual fee of Rs. 19,000. The plan offers 1 complimentary night stay voucher, valid at all ITC Hotels, Sheraton New Delhi, and select Welcomhotels. There are many ITC Hotels, where one night stay tariff ranges between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000. So, the complimentary night stay voucher itself can provide substantial value, or even more value than the annual subscription fee.

Along with the complimentary night stay voucher, the other vouchers, 20% discounts on dining, laundry (during stays), and spa (during stays), Members Day offer, and milestone rewards can deliver much higher value than the annual subscription fee.

Culinaire Elite: The Culinaire Elite subscription plan comes for an annual fee of Rs. 29,500. The plan offers 2 X complimentary night stay vouchers, valid at all ITC Hotels, Sheraton New Delhi, and select Welcomhotels. In the earlier section, we understood that there are many ITC Hotels, where a night stay tariff ranges between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000. When the 2 vouchers are used for staying 2 nights at any of these properties, the member can get more value than the annual subscription fee.

Along with the 2 X complimentary night stay voucher, the other vouchers, 20% discounts on dining, laundry (during stays), and spa (during stays), Members Day offer, and milestone rewards can deliver much higher value than the annual subscription fee.

If a Club ITC member dines regularly at any participating ITC restaurants, without staying there, they may consider the Culinaire Classic subscription plan. Similarly, if a Club ITC member dines regularly at any participating ITC restaurants and occasionally stays at participating ITC Hotels, they may consider the Culinaire Select or Elite subscription plan. If a member chooses a multi-year subscription plan, they can purchase it at a discounted rate compared to the one-year subscription plan.



Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached on LinkedIn.