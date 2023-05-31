Mutual Funds investments are subject to market risks. Investors invest their money in Mutual Fund Houses, and they in turn invest the money in stock markets. There is no way to predict whether a given asset will increase or decrease in value. Because the market cannot be accurately predicted, no investment is risk-free. AMC Fund manager. Quant has invested heavily in these five stocks- Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank, ITC, RBL, and Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Quant Small Cap Fund-Growth: Holdings in top 5 stocks in portfolio

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) 8.66%

HDFC Bank 7.91%

ITC 5.47%

RBL 4.46%

Punjab National Bank 3.83%

According to a weekly report by SMC Global Securities Ltd., the Quant Small Cap Fund-Growth scheme gave 27.80 %, 63.70%, and 24.40 % returns in one year, three years, and five years respectively.

This scheme was launched on Oct 29, 1996. The scheme has given a return of 10.70 percent since its inception.

A look at the returns offered by the top 5 stocks on which Quant small-cap mutual fund is highly bullish

RIL

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries crossed ₹ 17 trillion in market capitalization on Tuesday. RIL stocks gave a return of 69% in three years. Reliance shares have underperformed the BSE benchmark Sensex in the last year, and RIL stocks have given a negative return of 6% in one year.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank stocks gave a return of 16% in a year and 69% in three years, according to the data available on the BSE website

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC's shares scaled a fresh peak on Wednesday, continuing to rise for the ninth session in a row. ITC stocks have given a stellar return of 64 % in a year and 125 % in three years

PNB

Punjab National Bank has a market cap of ₹56321.34 crore and the bank shares have given a return of 64% in a year and 92% in three years as per the BSE website.

RBL Bank

RBL Bank shares have given a return of 43% in one year, and 93% in three years.

Apart from this, other small-cap funds that gave a spectacular return in the last three years are Nippon India Small Cap Fund, )HDFC Small Cap Fund, HSBC Small Cap Fund, and ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 50.60%

HDFC Small Cap Fund 48.10%

HSBC Small Cap Fund - Reg - Growth 47.60%

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund - Growth 47.50%

Small-cap funds are associated with higher risk. In a bearish market, small-cap mutual fund scheme funds are severely impacted. However, these funds can generate substantial returns. in a bullish market.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sangeeta Ojha A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate. Read more from this author