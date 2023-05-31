ITC, PNB to Reliance: Top five stocks Quant small-cap mutual fund is highly bullish on. Do you own any?2 min read 31 May 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Quant Small Cap Fund-Growth scheme gave 27.80 %, 63.70%, and 24.40 % returns in one year, three years, and five years respectively
Mutual Funds investments are subject to market risks. Investors invest their money in Mutual Fund Houses, and they in turn invest the money in stock markets. There is no way to predict whether a given asset will increase or decrease in value. Because the market cannot be accurately predicted, no investment is risk-free. AMC Fund manager. Quant has invested heavily in these five stocks- Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank, ITC, RBL, and Punjab National Bank (PNB).
