Changes in mutual fund portfolios during October 2026 reveal a mixed picture. While some stocks recorded a sharp increase in the value of mutual fund holdings, others saw significant erosion.

However, a rise or fall in holding value does not necessarily indicate fresh buying or selling. Stock price movements and changes in the number of shares held both influence the overall portfolio value.

According to the Fund Folio: Indian Mutual Fund Tracker by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the top 10 stocks with the largest increases and declines in mutual fund holding value in October 2026 reveal where fund portfolios saw the biggest gains and erosion in value during the month.

Which stocks saw biggest increase in mutual fund holding value in Oct? Bharti Airtel recorded the highest increase in the value of mutual fund holdings, rising by ₹13,890 crore to ₹1.44 lakh crore in October. Infosys followed with an increase of ₹13,860 crore, taking its holding value to ₹97,300 crore. ICICI Bank saw an increase of ₹11,670 crore.

However, these gains were largely supported by price appreciation rather than additional share purchases. Mutual funds reduced their Bharti Airtel holdings by 1.10 crore shares and their Infosys holdings by 1.79 crore shares, even as Bharti Airtel's stock price gained 12% and Infosys's gained 18.8%, respectively.

Stock Oct holding value ( ₹ cr) Value change ( ₹ cr) Shares held (lakh) Shares change (lakh) Price change (%) Bharti Airtel 1,44,420 13,890 73,190 -1,100 12.0 Infosys 97,300 13,860 82,130 -1,790 18.8 ICICI Bank 2,79,230 11,670 1,99,790 -2,630 5.4 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1,09,630 8,450 2,37,530 -5,090 10.4 TCS 49,220 8,040 19,680 -410 21.8 ITC 62,520 7,900 2,35,410 27,620 0.7 Eternal 91,930 6,630 2,67,560 960 7.4 Tech Mahindra 32,090 4,970 17,920 130 16.9 Persistent Systems 21,220 4,350 3,510 310 14.4 BSE 24,370 4,310 6,940 450 13.5 Source: Fund Folio – Indian Mutual Fund Tracker, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Data reflects changes between September and October 2026.

However, ITC saw mutual funds add 27.62 crore shares. Its holding value increased by ₹7,900 crore, with the stock price rising 0.7%.

Which stocks saw biggest decline in mutual fund holding value? Swiggy recorded the sharpest decline, with the value of mutual fund holdings falling by ₹5,330 crore to ₹14,200 crore. Its share price dropped 29.3%, even though mutual funds added 23.40 crore shares.

HDFC Bank saw its holding value decline by ₹4,000 crore to ₹2.76 lakh crore. Despite adding 33.80 crore shares, mutual funds saw a decline in portfolio value as stock prices fell by 2.5%.

Stock Oct holding value ( ₹ cr) Value change ( ₹ cr) Shares held (lakh) Shares change (lakh) Price change (%) Swiggy 14,200 -5,330 80,420 2,340 -29.3 HDFC Bank 2,75,780 -4,000 3,98,100 3,380 -2.5 Shriram Finance 24,310 -3,580 29,530 1,150 -16.2 Coal India 26,940 -3,240 69,260 -1,770 -8.2 Maruti Suzuki 50,470 -3,210 4,430 -60 -4.5 Tata Steel 32,990 -3,010 1,96,830 1,510 -9.2 LIC of India 24,160 -2,510 63,030 -4,450 -2.6 Vishal Mega Mart 11,850 -2,380 1,40,370 -460 -16.3 Adani Enterprises 22,320 -2,240 8,650 190 -11.1 Avenue Supermarts 15,990 -2,220 5,000 210 -16.1 Source: Fund Folio – Indian Mutual Fund Tracker, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Data reflects changes between September and October 2026.

Coal India's holding value fell to ₹26,940 crore in October, as mutual funds reduced their holdings by 17.70 crore shares. The stock price also declined 8.2% during the month, contributing to the fall in portfolio value.

What should mutual fund investors understand? The key takeaway is that changes in holding value are not the same as changes in fund managers' investment conviction.

ITC, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, and BSE saw increases in both holding value and shares held, indicating fresh buying alongside price appreciation. On the other hand, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, LIC and Vishal Mega Mart saw declines in both holding value and shares held.