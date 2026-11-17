Changes in mutual fund portfolios during October 2026 reveal a mixed picture. While some stocks recorded a sharp increase in the value of mutual fund holdings, others saw significant erosion.
However, a rise or fall in holding value does not necessarily indicate fresh buying or selling. Stock price movements and changes in the number of shares held both influence the overall portfolio value.
According to the Fund Folio: Indian Mutual Fund Tracker by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the top 10 stocks with the largest increases and declines in mutual fund holding value in October 2026 reveal where fund portfolios saw the biggest gains and erosion in value during the month.
Bharti Airtel recorded the highest increase in the value of mutual fund holdings, rising by ₹13,890 crore to ₹1.44 lakh crore in October. Infosys followed with an increase of ₹13,860 crore, taking its holding value to ₹97,300 crore. ICICI Bank saw an increase of ₹11,670 crore.
However, these gains were largely supported by price appreciation rather than additional share purchases. Mutual funds reduced their Bharti Airtel holdings by 1.10 crore shares and their Infosys holdings by 1.79 crore shares, even as Bharti Airtel's stock price gained 12% and Infosys's gained 18.8%, respectively.
|Stock
|Oct holding value ( ₹ cr)
|Value change ( ₹ cr)
|Shares held (lakh)
|Shares change (lakh)
|Price change (%)
|Bharti Airtel
|1,44,420
|13,890
|73,190
|-1,100
|12.0
|Infosys
|97,300
|13,860
|82,130
|-1,790
|18.8
|ICICI Bank
|2,79,230
|11,670
|1,99,790
|-2,630
|5.4
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1,09,630
|8,450
|2,37,530
|-5,090
|10.4
|TCS
|49,220
|8,040
|19,680
|-410
|21.8
|ITC
|62,520
|7,900
|2,35,410
|27,620
|0.7
|Eternal
|91,930
|6,630
|2,67,560
|960
|7.4
|Tech Mahindra
|32,090
|4,970
|17,920
|130
|16.9
|Persistent Systems
|21,220
|4,350
|3,510
|310
|14.4
|BSE
|24,370
|4,310
|6,940
|450
|13.5
Source: Fund Folio – Indian Mutual Fund Tracker, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Data reflects changes between September and October 2026.
However, ITC saw mutual funds add 27.62 crore shares. Its holding value increased by ₹7,900 crore, with the stock price rising 0.7%.
Swiggy recorded the sharpest decline, with the value of mutual fund holdings falling by ₹5,330 crore to ₹14,200 crore. Its share price dropped 29.3%, even though mutual funds added 23.40 crore shares.
HDFC Bank saw its holding value decline by ₹4,000 crore to ₹2.76 lakh crore. Despite adding 33.80 crore shares, mutual funds saw a decline in portfolio value as stock prices fell by 2.5%.
|Stock
|Oct holding value ( ₹ cr)
|Value change ( ₹ cr)
|Shares held (lakh)
|Shares change (lakh)
|Price change (%)
|Swiggy
|14,200
|-5,330
|80,420
|2,340
|-29.3
|HDFC Bank
|2,75,780
|-4,000
|3,98,100
|3,380
|-2.5
|Shriram Finance
|24,310
|-3,580
|29,530
|1,150
|-16.2
|Coal India
|26,940
|-3,240
|69,260
|-1,770
|-8.2
|Maruti Suzuki
|50,470
|-3,210
|4,430
|-60
|-4.5
|Tata Steel
|32,990
|-3,010
|1,96,830
|1,510
|-9.2
|LIC of India
|24,160
|-2,510
|63,030
|-4,450
|-2.6
|Vishal Mega Mart
|11,850
|-2,380
|1,40,370
|-460
|-16.3
|Adani Enterprises
|22,320
|-2,240
|8,650
|190
|-11.1
|Avenue Supermarts
|15,990
|-2,220
|5,000
|210
|-16.1
Source: Fund Folio – Indian Mutual Fund Tracker, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Data reflects changes between September and October 2026.
Coal India's holding value fell to ₹26,940 crore in October, as mutual funds reduced their holdings by 17.70 crore shares. The stock price also declined 8.2% during the month, contributing to the fall in portfolio value.
The key takeaway is that changes in holding value are not the same as changes in fund managers' investment conviction.
ITC, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, and BSE saw increases in both holding value and shares held, indicating fresh buying alongside price appreciation. On the other hand, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, LIC and Vishal Mega Mart saw declines in both holding value and shares held.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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