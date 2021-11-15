NEW DELHI : Asset management company ITI Mutual Fund, on Monday, launched a new fund offer (NFO) for a banking and financial services scheme, which will invest in banks, insurance companies, rating agencies and new fintechs that are emerging, among others.

The NFO for the open-ended ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund closes on 29 November. The scheme will be jointly managed by Pradeep Gokhale and Pratibh Agarwal, and benchmarked to the Nifty Financial Services Total Return Index (TRI).

Minimum application amount is ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.

Announcing the launch, George Heber Joseph, chief executive officer and chief investment officer, ITI Mutual Fund, said, “Banking and financial service is well regulated in India and have witnessed uninterrupted growth over the last few years. The fund house is confident of offering a unique investment experience to its investors by adopting diligent and research-backed investment process. The fund house follows the investment philosophy of SQL-Margin of Safety, Quality of the business and Low Leverage, and offers a superior investment experience to its investors."

This is the 15th fund launched by the AMC since its launch two years back.

The current assets under management of the fund house is ₹2,239 crore as on 31 October. Out of the total AUM, equity accounted for ₹1,588 crore while hybrid and debt schemes accounted for ₹319 crore and ₹333 crore, respectively. Geographically, top five cities account for 44.52% of the AUM, and next 10 cities with a share of 23.31%, next 20 cities with a share of 15.67%, next 75 cities with a share of 12.90% and followed by others with a share of 3.57%.

