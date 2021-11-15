ITI Mutual Fund launches banking and financial services fund. Details here

The current assets under management of the fund house is ₹2,239 crore as on 31 October. Out of the total AUM, equity accounted for ₹1,588 crore while hybrid and debt schemes accounted for ₹319 crore and ₹333 crore, respectively. Geographically, top five cities account for 44.52% of the AUM, and next 10 cities with a share of 23.31%, next 20 cities with a share of 15.67%, next 75 cities with a share of 12.90% and followed by others with a share of 3.57%.

