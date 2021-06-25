ITI Mutual Fund launches NFO for dynamic bond fund

The minimum application amount for the NFO is ₹5,000, and in the multiples of ₹1, thereafter. There will be nil entry or exit load to the scheme. There are already more than 20 dynamic bond funds available in the market, and over the past year, these funds have delivered an average return of 4.77%, while three-year returns stand at 7.63%, 5-year at 7.14% and 10-year at 8.30%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}