ITR 1, ITR 2, ITR 3 or ITR 4: Which form to select for income tax return?

So ITR 2 is next to ITR 1 in simplicity and ease of filling up. Since HUF cannot use ITR 1 they can use ITR 2 in all the cases where individuals are eligible to use ITR 1. ITR 2 can be used by all those persons who are not eligible to use ITR 1 and their source of income does not have any business or professional income. So you can use ITR 1 if you are a director or have unlisted shares or even if you own more than one house or have agricultural income over Rs. 5,000/- as long as you do not have any income whether taxable under whether profit or loss under the head “Profits and Gains of Business or profession. You can use ITR 2 if you are a non-resident or being a resident have any asset or interest in asset outside India or even have an authority to sign any bank account outside India if there is no business income. All those who have income from other sources and who wish to claim any expenditure under the head “Income from other Sources" can use ITR 2. Those who have dividend income and have borrowed money to make such investments can use ITR 2 if they wish to claim expenditure in respect of interest paid on money borrowed for purchasing such shares. Please note you are allowed to claim interest upto 20% of the amount as dividends even if actual interest cost incurred for the year is higher than 20% of the aggregate of dividends received by you.

