ITR 2024: Income Tax vs TDS. How the two are different?
The main difference between Income Tax and TDS is that the Income Tax is deducted from the payer’s overall profit or annual return, on the other hand, TDS refers to the tax deducted from the payer’s sources of income based on the expected tax liability
Income Tax and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) are the two most common terms Indian taxpayers often come across. Both may sound similar, but there is a vast difference between them. The main difference between Income Tax and TDS is that the Income Tax is deducted from the payer’s overall profit or annual return, on the other hand, TDS refers to the tax deducted from the payer’s sources of income based on the expected tax liability. Also, both taxes have a different mechanism when it comes to the collection process.