Working for a foreign client or firm while living in India? Don't miss this form to avoid paying income tax twice

Working for a foreign client means income may be taxed in both the foreign country and India. However, Indian residents can claim foreign tax credit by filing Form 67. Details here.

Eshita Gain
Published2 Jul 2026, 09:05 PM IST
How resident taxpayers can avoid double taxation on foreign income by submitting Form 67.
How resident taxpayers can avoid double taxation on foreign income by submitting Form 67.(PTI)

If you are working for a client or company that is based overseas, your income may be taxed not only in the foreign country where it is earned but also in India, depending on your residential status and applicable tax laws.

However, this does not necessarily mean you have to pay tax twice on the same income. Eligible resident taxpayers can claim credit for taxes paid abroad by filing Form 67 with the income tax department, helping them avoid double taxation.

What is foreign tax credit and when do you submit Form 67?

Let's understand how foreign tax credit works with an example. Let's say you are an Indian tax resident working remotely for a US-based company and earn $10,000 as salary or professional income. A portion of your income will be withheld as tax by the US government before the payment is made to you.

Also Read | Foreign investors exit India funds as AI boom diverts capital. Will it return?

Since you are an Indian tax resident, your global income is taxable in India, which means you must report the entire $10,000 as income while filing your ITR. However, under the double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA), you can claim a foreign tax credit for the tax already paid abroad.

Residents must submit Form 67 on or before the due date for filing their income tax returns (ITR) to claim credit for foreign taxes paid.

This form also needs to be furnished in case the carry backward of losses of the current year results in the refund of foreign tax for which credit has been claimed in any previous years.

How does foreign tax credit work in India?

Under the Indian tax laws, Sections 90 and 91 of the Income-tax Act govern the foreign tax credit provisions. Section 90 applies where India has entered into a DTAA with another country.

Also Read | Foreign investors flock to Indian bonds, pump record ₹25,800 crore in June

Meanwhile, Section 91 deals with claiming of FTC in scenarios where India has not entered into a DTAA with the country where the income arises for a taxpayer.

Under these provisions, a Indian resident taxpayer who has paid taxes outside India can claim credit for such foreign taxes paid against their tax payable on the same income in India.

Who can claim a foreign tax credit?

Key rules for claiming foreign tax credit have been notified under Rule 128 (effective April 1, 2017):

  • FTC can be claimed if India has a DTAA with the foreign country.
  • If India does not have a DTAA with the foreign country, then the nature of income should be similar to the income taxable in India.
  • It can be claimed only in the year in which the corresponding income is offered to tax in India.
  • FTC is available against Indian tax, surcharge and cess, but not against interest, fee or penalty.
  • FTC cannot be claimed for disputed foreign taxes. It can be claimed within six months of the dispute being settled, subject to prescribed conditions.
  • FTC is available even against tax payable under Section 115JB (Minimum Alternate Tax).
  • FTC is computed separately for each source of income from each foreign country.
  • The credit is restricted to the lower of the foreign tax paid or the Indian tax payable on that income.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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