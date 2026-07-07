ITR 2026: Senior citizens can claim ₹50,000 deduction even without health insurance —Here's how

The income tax return (ITR) filing deadline is less than 30 days away and many taxpayers have started gathering documents and identifying deductions they can claim to lower their tax liability.
One such provision under Section 80D of the Income-tax Act allows senior citizens without health insurance to claim a deduction of up to ₹50,000 for eligible medical expenses incurred in a particular financial year.
However, taxpayers must note that deductions under Section 80D are available only under the old tax regime. Those opting for the new tax regime for AY 2026-27 or any subsequent assessment year cannot claim this deduction.
Section 80D covers three broad categories of eligible expenses. These include health insurance premiums, medical expenses for senior citizens who do not have health insurance, and preventive health check-ups.
Yes, children can claim tax deductions under Section 80D for medical bills paid for their parents, but only if the parents do not have active health insurance and are senior citizens (aged 60 or above).
The deduction is available only for actual medical expenditure incurred during the financial year and is capped at ₹50,000, irrespective of whether the individual is a senior citizen (60 years or above) or a very senior citizen (80 years or above).
For instance, if a 65-year-old resident senior citizen has no health insurance and spends ₹45,000 on medical treatment during the financial year, they can claim the entire ₹45,000 as a deduction under Section 80D. However, if the eligible medical expenditure is ₹90,000, the deduction will be capped at ₹50,000, which is the maximum limit available under the provision.
Taxpayers must also note that cash payments for medical treatments are not allowed as deduction, according to a Cleartax report.
The income tax department prescribes different ITR filing deadlines for taxpayers depending on their income source, audit requirements, and business status. One should adhere to the due dates as not filing income tax return can attract penalties and interest if you have taxable income.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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