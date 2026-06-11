What changes in ITR-3 for F&O traders?

For options, the sale consideration is also included in turnover if it has not already been used to compute net profit, S.R. Patnaik, Partner (Head–Taxation), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said. That can significantly inflate turnover figures. In another illustration, if a purchase is made for ₹1 lakh and sold for ₹1.5 lakh, the ₹1.5 lakh sale value is counted toward turnover, along with other sale values. On top of this, the ₹90,000 computed from absolute gains and losses is also added to total turnover.