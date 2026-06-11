What changes in ITR-3 for F&O traders?

Ananya Grover
5 min read11 Jun 2026, 04:06 PM IST
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Officials and experts say the revised format is intended to prevent taxpayers from mixing or offsetting turnovers across categories.(istockphoto)
Summary
The revised tax form mandates split reporting of derivatives turnover and profits, improving AIS-based data matching and raising compliance pressure on futures and options traders

Futures and options traders filing income-tax returns this season face tighter disclosure rules, with the revised ITR-3 form requiring separate reporting of derivatives turnover and profits—an adjustment that sharpens how the tax department tracks trading activity and compares it with third-party data.

The change, aimed at improving data matching under the Annual Information Statement (AIS), marks a shift from earlier practice when F&O trading results were bundled with broader business receipts.

Tax experts say the separation increases transparency and strengthens audit trails, making turnover calculations, and errors in them, more visible to the tax authorities.

Officials and experts say the revised format is intended to prevent taxpayers from mixing or offsetting turnovers across categories, including where goods and services tax (GST) linkages may be relevant. The change, they add, will make reporting more granular and place greater emphasis on turnover computation before filing returns.

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What has changed?

In the revised ITR-3 form, taxpayers must now separately disclose turnover from futures & options trading in Field 12c, and income from such trading transferred to the profit-and-loss account in Field 12d.

According to Ritika Nayyar, partner, Singhania & Co, the change effectively hardcodes into the tax return a reporting practice already recognised under Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) guidance. “The turnover figure will be directly cross-checked against broker P&L statements, making sloppy reporting a clear notice risk,” she said.

CA Ashish P Shah, partner, Patel Soni Shah & Co., said earlier turnover from derivative trading was often clubbed with other business receipts in the trading account, limiting the tax department’s ability to assess the scale of F&O activity. The new format removes that pooling and enables automated cross-verification with the AIS.

Why turnover matters

The separate turnover field has renewed focus on how F&O turnover is computed, a point that has long seen divergence between taxpayers and the tax department.

Some taxpayers calculate turnover using the full contract value of trades, while others rely on net outcomes—differences that have often surfaced during scrutiny proceedings.

The ICAI Guidance Note on Tax Audit endorses the absolute value method, under which each profit and loss is treated as a positive figure and aggregated for turnover. For example, if a trader makes a 50,000 profit on one trade and incurs losses of 30,000 and 10,000 on two others, turnover is 90,000, not the net profit of 10,000.

For options, the sale consideration is also included in turnover if it has not already been used to compute net profit, S.R. Patnaik, Partner (Head–Taxation), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said. That can significantly inflate turnover figures. In another illustration, if a purchase is made for 1 lakh and sold for 1.5 lakh, the 1.5 lakh sale value is counted toward turnover, along with other sale values. On top of this, the 90,000 computed from absolute gains and losses is also added to total turnover.

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The method itself has not changed. What has changed is the requirement to report turnover and income separately—turnover reflecting absolute movement, and income reflecting net profit.

Who files ITR-3?

ITR-3 is the income-tax return form for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families earning income from business or profession. Since F&O trading is treated as business income under tax rules, most derivatives traders are required to file ITR-3 instead of simpler forms such as ITR-1 or ITR-2. It is also used by taxpayers with proprietary businesses, professional income and partnership-related earnings.

The revised disclosure does not alter presumptive taxation provisions under Section 44AD, which allows eligible taxpayers to declare income at prescribed rates without maintaining detailed books of accounts. However, under presumptive taxation, the new F&O reporting could create practical complications for small businesses that also trade in derivatives.

Under Section 44AD, a taxpayer with gross turnover below 3 crore can pay tax on 6% of the turnover (8% if cash receipts are over 5%). However, since turnover in F&O is inflated due to the method of calculation, the taxpayer may end up paying higher tax if his actual profits are much lower.

The solution is that the taxpayer files ITR-3 instead, as it accommodates presumptive taxation. A taxpayer with F&O income and a separate small business can declare that business income under Section 44AD within ITR-3 itself, while simultaneously disclosing F&O turnover in the new dedicated fields, as per Shah.

CA Akshat Goyal, founder of Akshat Goyal & Co., said compliant taxpayers are likely to benefit from greater transparency, while those under-reporting or clubbing transactions may face increased scrutiny.

S.R. Patnaik, Partner (Head–Taxation), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the change does not alter eligibility for the presumptive regime. “However, since F&O trading figures are now reported separately, they are more visible to the tax authorities than before,” he said. “This greater transparency makes it easier for the authorities to identify cases where the scale, frequency, or nature of a taxpayer's trading activity appears inconsistent with that of a genuine small business.”

What is the department’s objective?

Tax experts say the move is aimed at improving audit trails and strengthening data analytics.

Patnaik said, “By requiring F&O turnover to be disclosed as a standalone figure, the department is better placed to identify taxpayers whose trading activity appears inconsistent with the tax position they have adopted.”

Nayyar said the standalone disclosure allows the department to directly compare F&O data with Securities Transaction Tax records, broker AIS/TIS entries and exchange-reported figures, making under-reporting easier to detect.

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She added that the change may also help policymakers assess the scale of retail participation in derivatives markets, including how much activity is loss-making and whether audit thresholds need review.

Experts advise traders to reconcile broker statements with return filings, apply the ICAI-prescribed turnover methodology, maintain working papers, and ensure consistency between reported income, turnover and audit disclosures.

While the new requirement does not raise tax liability on its own, it increases visibility into the scale and structure of derivatives trading and reduces scope for inconsistent reporting.

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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