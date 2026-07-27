More than 570 people reported income over ₹100 crore in FY26, 4x growth in billionaires over 5 years: MoS to Lok Sabha

The number of billionaires in India has growth 4x over the past five years, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Parliament today. He was responding to a question on whether the government is aware about the significant increase in billionaires in India, and that the country leads globally in this regard.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 27 July, Chaudhary said income-tax return (ITR) filings showed as many as 576 people reported gross total income of ₹100 crore or more in AY26. He further stated that neither the erstwhile Income-Tax Act 1961 or the new ITA 2025 provide statutory definition of the term “billionaire”.
According to Chaudhary's reply:
|Assessment Year
|Number of individuals having reported their Gross Total Income of ₹100 crore or more
|2021-22
|142
|2022-23
|301
|2023-24
|284
|2024-25
|415
|2025-26
|576
In the second part of the response, the minister also addressed queries over whether the Centre has conducted studies on the impact of increasing wealth concentration and income inequality; investment, employment generation, and inclusive economic growth.
“The government has taken several measures to reduce income and wealth inequality, promote broad-based employment generation and foster inclusive economic growth, which include a progressive Income-tax structure and increased spending on food, health, education, housing and social security,” he stated.
The MoS added that India abolished the Wealth Tax Act 1957 in April 2016 and the government does not hold data on aggregate wealth of taxpayers. However, those with very high incomes are subject to surcharge over and above the prescribed income-tax slabs.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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