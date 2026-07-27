More than 570 people reported income over ₹100 crore in FY26, 4x growth in billionaires over 5 years: MoS to Lok Sabha

ITR: India has seen 4x growth in billionaires in five years. As many as 576 people reported gross total income of 100 crore or more, FY26 income-tax filings showed, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary said today.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated27 Jul 2026, 11:34 PM IST
MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament today that ITR filings showed as many as 576 people reported gross total income of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore or more in AY26.
MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament today that ITR filings showed as many as 576 people reported gross total income of ₹100 crore or more in AY26. (Representative Image)

The number of billionaires in India has growth 4x over the past five years, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Parliament today. He was responding to a question on whether the government is aware about the significant increase in billionaires in India, and that the country leads globally in this regard.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 27 July, Chaudhary said income-tax return (ITR) filings showed as many as 576 people reported gross total income of 100 crore or more in AY26. He further stated that neither the erstwhile Income-Tax Act 1961 or the new ITA 2025 provide statutory definition of the term “billionaire”.

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Individuals reporting 100 crore income grows

According to Chaudhary's reply:

  • Number of ITRs for AY26, reporting gross total income of 100 crore or more stood at 576 — a 4x jump from 142 individuals in AY22.
  • Further, the number of individuals with gross total income of 100 crore and above was 301 in AY23, fell to 284 in AY24 and rose again to 415 in AY25.

Assessment Year Number of individuals having reported their Gross Total Income of 100 crore or more
2021-22 142
2022-23 301
2023-24 284
2024-25 415
2025-26 576

Concentration of wealth, income inequality

In the second part of the response, the minister also addressed queries over whether the Centre has conducted studies on the impact of increasing wealth concentration and income inequality; investment, employment generation, and inclusive economic growth.

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  • Chaudhary said the government's annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report showed that labour markets have recovered beyond pre-COVID levels in both urban and rural areas.
  • The unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and above has decreased from 3.6% in 2022 to 3.1% in 2025.
  • As per the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24, the Gini coefficient for rural and urban areas is 0.237 and 0.284, respectively, down from 0.266 and 0.314 in 2022-23. This shows that the rural-urban gap is narrowing.
  • As per the National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023, released by NITI Aayog, the proportion of the population in multidimensional poverty declined from 24.85% to 14.96% between 2015-16 and 2019-21, indicating that about 13.5 crore people have escaped poverty during the period.

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  • Further, as per the discussion paper on Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06, published by NITI Aayog, multidimensional poverty in India is estimated to have declined from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23 indicating that 24.82 crore people have escaped poverty during this period

“The government has taken several measures to reduce income and wealth inequality, promote broad-based employment generation and foster inclusive economic growth, which include a progressive Income-tax structure and increased spending on food, health, education, housing and social security,” he stated.

The MoS added that India abolished the Wealth Tax Act 1957 in April 2016 and the government does not hold data on aggregate wealth of taxpayers. However, those with very high incomes are subject to surcharge over and above the prescribed income-tax slabs.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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