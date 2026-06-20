ITR: Attention taxpayers! Check key changes in ITR-4 (Sugam) form before filing income-tax returns for FY26 / AY27

Income-tax returns: The Income-Tax Department has introduced some key changes in how taxpayer report income using the ITR-4 / Sugam form online for this tax year (FY26 / AY27). Here's all you need to know…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated20 Jun 2026, 01:44 PM IST
The Income-Tax Department has enabled Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for taxpayers on its e-filing portal.
The Income-Tax Department has enabled Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for taxpayers on its e-filing portal. (Photo Pradeep Gaur / Mint)

Income-tax returns: The Income-Tax Department has enabled Excel Utility for ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for taxpayers on its e-filing portal for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) i.e. assessment year 2026-27 (AY27).

Further, all ITR forms for FY26 / AY27 have been notified by the department. You can file returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password.

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To avail excel utility, taxpayers can visit the porta, download the required ITR form, fill them out, generate a JSON file, and upload it online after proper verification and cross-checking of details. Availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before uploading them digitally.

ITR-4 (Sugam): When should taxpayers use it?

Also known as Sugam, ITR-4 is applicable for an Individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), who is resident other than not ordinarily Resident or a Resident Firm (other than LLP) having total income up to 50 lakh and having income from business or profession which is computed on a presumptive basis (under sections 44AD / 44ADA / 44AE of Income Tax Act,1961) and income from any of the following sources:

  • Salary or pension
  • Other sources (Interest, Family Pension, Dividend etc.)
  • Agricultural Income up to 5,000
  • Capital Gain Income u/s 112A of Income Tax Act,1961 up to up to 1,25,000

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Other sources which include interest from savings account, interest from deposit (bank/ post office / cooperative society), interest from income tax refund, family pension, interest received on enhanced compensation and any other interest income (such as interest income from unsecured loan).

What are the key changes in ITR-4 form for AY27?

  • Foreign Asset Reporting: Requirements for reporting foreign retirement benefits have been removed.
  • Investment disclosure compulsory: Taxpayers who choose the presumptive taxation scheme must report their investments held up to March 31, 2026.
  • Two House Properties: Taxpayers can now report income from up to two house properties in ITR-1, rather than just one house property.
  • Unrealised Rent Field: A new, specific field for "rent which cannot be realised" has been added, aiding taxpayers with rented properties.

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Step-by-step guide to file new ITR-4

Collect all required documents such as bank statements, AIS/TIS, PAN, Aadhaar, and Form 26AS before starting the filing process.

2. Visit the Income Tax e-Filing Portal and log in using your credentials.

3. Go to ‘e-File’ > ‘Income Tax Returns’ > ‘File Income Tax Return’.

4. Choose the correct Assessment Year (for example, AY 2026–27 for FY 2025–26) and select the ‘Online’ filing mode.

5. Check and confirm your general details, including personal profile, employment type, and business information.

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6. Enter your income details based on the applicable presumptive taxation section:

Section 44AD: 8% or 6% of turnover

Section 44ADA: 50% of gross receipts

Section 44AE: For transport business taxpayers

7. Fill in eligible deductions under sections like 80C, 80D, and others as applicable.

8. Review taxes already paid, including TDS, TCS, and Advance Tax, using Form 26AS and AIS.

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9. Validate the form to check for any errors. The portal will automatically calculate your tax liability.

10. If additional tax needs to be paid, click on ‘Pay Now’. If no tax is due, continue to the next step.

11. Submit the return and complete verification using Aadhaar OTP, Net Banking, or Electronic Verification Code (EVC).

12. After successful filing, download the ITR-V acknowledgement and keep it safely for future reference.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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