ITR due date extension 2026 LIVE: Who must file tax return even if their income is not taxable?

Taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 just have two days to file their income tax return (ITR), as the 31 July deadline is approaching closer. Nearly 5 crore returns have been filed so far, indicating that taxpayers are now rushing to complete their filings and avoid penalties, interest and compliance notices.
Tomorrow's due date only applies to resident individuals who do not need to undergo an audit. Such taxpayers include most salaried employees, pensioners and students, with income from multiple house properties, interest, dividends, capital gains, or other sources.
A taxpayer can file their returns on the income tax department's e-filing portal by logging in using their using your PAN as user ID and your password.
Many fintech platforms also offer ITR services at a cost, which often comes with expert assistance, tax-saving suggestions, and pre-filled tax details.
However, not every taxpayer is required to file their ITR by 31 July. Those people with business or professional income filing ITR-3, as well as those opting for the presumptive taxation scheme under ITR-4 (Sugam), have a later due date. Here's when such taxpayers need to file their returns:
Yes, one of the most reason for mandatory ITR filing is when your total income exceeds the basic exemption limit, meaning any income below this threshold can skip filing ITR if they meet the other prescribed conditions.
Under the old tax regime, the exemption limit is ₹2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years, ₹3 lakh for senior citizens (60 years but less than 80 years of age) and ₹5 lakh for super senior citizens (80 years or more). Meanwhile as per the new tax regime, the basic exemption limit is ₹4 lakh for taxpayers of all age groups.
Here are some reasons that makes ITR filing mandatory:
This live blog will track the latest updates on who must file by 31 July, who gets additional time, penalties for missing the deadline, important ITR forms, filing portal developments, and expert guidance for last-minute taxpayers.
Over the past five years, the income tax department extended various filing deadlines on four ocassions, largely due to disruptions caused by the pandemic, changes to return forms, technical issues on the filing portal, or delays in releasing ITR utilities.
The government has not announced any extension of the ITR deadline yet despite many taxpayers demanding for more time on social media platforms.
Experts have repeatedly warned that an extension is unlikely this year because the ITR-1 and ITR-2 forms were released ahead of schedule, allowing taxpayers to begin filing as usual.
As of July 30, more than 5 crore ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27, of which taxpayers have verified over 4.6 crore returns. At the same time, nearly 2.4 crore returns have already been processed by the tax department.
As the income tax return deadline approaches, many salaried employees are stuck waiting for their Form 16. However, holding out for this document is not strictly necessary to complete your tax submission on time.
While Form 16 conveniently details your total earnings and Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), it is not a mandatory requirement for e-filing. Taxpayers can easily compute their taxable income using monthly pay slips, bank account statements, Form 26AS, and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) to file their return promptly.
July 31 is not the ITR deadline for every taxpayer. Based on your income profile, some people may get more time to file their tax return.
Only individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who do not have business or professional income and are filing ITR-1 or ITR-2, must make the submission by tomorrow, July 31.
This category includes taxpayers earning income from:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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