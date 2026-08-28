ITR deadline on 31 August: Here's who must file their returns, checklist for taxpayers and top things to know

Deadline to file income-tax returns for business or professional (including freelancers) income, is fast approaching on 31 August. Here's who must file their returns, checklist for taxpayers and top things to know…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published28 Aug 2026, 03:50 PM IST
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Deadline to file income-tax returns for business, professional, freelancers are fast approaching on 31 August.
Deadline to file income-tax returns for business, professional, freelancers are fast approaching on 31 August. (AI-generated image)

For those with business or professional (including freelancers) income, deadline to file their income-tax returns is fast approaching on 31 August. Taxpayers filing non-audit income tax returns will have to use the ITR-3 or ITR-4 forms, as applicable.

According to the I-T portal, more than 6.5 crore ITR filings (ITR-1, 2 and including over 2 crore ITR-3, 4) were completed by the 31 July deadline. This included salaried individuals, students with income, pensioners and those with income from multiple house properties, bank or post bank interest, dividends, capital gains, and / or other sources

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Now, for those filing ITR-3 form, as well as those opting for the presumptive taxation scheme using ITR-4 (Sugam) form, the due date is as follows:

  • 31 August 2026: Salary from freelance or business income that does not require a tax audit.
  • 31 October 2026: Business or professional income requiring a tax audit.

How to file your ITR online?

Taxpayers can file their returns using the official e-filing portal here — https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login. Taxpayers can log in using their PAN details, select the applicable ITR form, verify their income and deduction details (if filing under old tax regime), pay tax due (when necessary) and complete e-verification after submission of the return.

The e-filing portal also provides access to pre-filled information based on available records, including details from Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

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Alternatively, if you so choose, you can engage with a Chartered Accountant (CA) or registered tax expert to file your returns by a third-party authorised representative. Further, a number of fintech and tax information platforms also provide services that include advice, assistance and filing of returns for a cost.

When should taxpayers choose ITR-3 or ITR-4?

The Income-Tax Department posted on X explaining how taxpayers filing non-audit income tax returns by 31 August can ensure they select the correct ITR form before filing.

When is ITR-3 applicable?

ITR-3 is applicable if you are an individual or HUF with business or professional income but do not opt for presumptive taxation, including cases where you maintain regular books of account, have total income above 50 lakh, or engage in F&O trading.

  • For individuals or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) with business or professional income, and do you maintain books of account or not come under the presumptive taxation scheme.
  • If your total income more than 50 lakh, or you engage in F&O trading.
  • Applicable to individuals and HUFs having income under — Salary or pension, house property, profits and gains from business or profession, capital gains, and income from other sources.
  • The form is generally applicable where the taxpayer is not eligible to file ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-4.

 

When is ITR-4 applicable?

ITR-4 is applicable if you are an individual, HUF or firm opting for presumptive taxation of business or professional income, with total income of up to 50 lakh.

  • For individuals, HUF, or firm, with business or professional income being declared under the presumptive taxation scheme.
  • If your total income equal to or less than 50 lakh during the financial year.
  • Income from certain other sources — salary or pension, income from up to two house properties, income from other sources, including interest, family pension and dividend, agricultural income of up to 5,000, and capital gains under Section 112A, subject to the applicable limit of 1.25 lakh, can also be included.
  • It is not applicable for taxpayers who have short-term capital gains or long-term capital gains under Section 112A exceeding 1.25 lakh.
  • It is also not applicable to those who hold unlisted equity shares or have foreign assets or income.
  • Taxpayers with losses to be carried forward, deferred ESOP tax, or income chargeable at special rates cannot use ITR-4 either.
  • Directors of companies are also not eligible to file this form.

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Checklist for ITR-3 and ITR-4 filers

Filers of ITR-3 and ITR-4 must have Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, Form 16 and 16A, bank passbooks and advance/self-assessment tax challans. See the following checklist:

  • Check the TDS break-up with Form 16 and match professional and other receipts with Form 16A, AIS and bank statements.
  • Businesspersons must retain the Trial Balance, Profit and Loss Account, Balance Sheet, sales and purchase registers and invoices.
  • Keep GST returns, payment-gateway statements and the fixed-asset register, and reconcile them with turnover, expenses and depreciation in the return.
  • Keep brokerage statements, contract notes, demat statements and capital gains details.
  • Property owners should retain rental agreements, municipal tax receipts, ownership records and housing loan interest certificates.
  • Keep tax audit reports, Form 10-IEA acknowledgements, and evidence supporting deductions.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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