ITR deadline extension notification fake: Income tax department

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department has issued a clarification that a copy of notification, being circulated on social media, pertaining to extension of income tax return (ITR) filing deadline is fake.

"The notification of due date extension pertaining to filing of ITRs that is being circulated on social media platforms is not genuine. Taxpayers are advised not to fall prey to such false news," the Income Tax department tweeted.

Under Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, September 30 is the last date for filing of ITR for all those whose accounts are to be audited like companies, partnership firms, proprietorships, etc. Certain categories of individuals like a working partner in a firm also fall under the ambit.

The fake notification claims that on the basis of representation from various stakeholders, the income tax department has extended the due date (September 30) to October 15. Earlier, another fake notification was doing the rounds on the social media last month claiming that the last date of filing of ITRs for individuals have been extended.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had recently written to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policies for the I-T department, requesting that the last date of filing ITRs for audited entities be extended to November 30.

"We would like to inform members that based on the feedback about the various technical and practical difficulties being faced by tax payers in filing of the new forms of returns of income for AY 2019-20, the difficulties being faced by the taxpayers in filing the ITR Forms as well as tax audit report under section 44AB by 30th September 2019 have been conveyed to the CBDT vide a representation dated 16th September 2019," ICAI said in a note to all its members.

The body had also said it is regularly following up with the office of the CBDT for consideration of its request for extension of due date of ITR and TAR filing.

The chartered accountants body said there was a delay in release of utilities for ITR forms and the schemas were updated regularly.