ITR deadline for businesses and professionals: Who gets time until October 31 to file their returns?

The income tax return (ITR) filing deadline for businesses and professionals is later than the deadline applicable to most individual taxpayers. The statutory ITR due dates remain fixed unless the government announces extensions or issues specific administrative clarifications due to exceptional circumstances.
Salaried individuals, students and pensioners had to file their returns by July 31, 2026, while businesses and professionals whose accounts were not required to be audited had until August 31, 2026. With both deadlines now past, taxpayers may be wondering who still has time to complete their ITR filing.
Certain taxpayers with income from business or professional services whose accounts are subject to tax audit still have time until October 31, 2026, to file their ITR for assessment year (AY) 2026-27.
For professionals, audit is required when their gross receipts exceed ₹50 lakh in a financial year. For businesses, on the other hand, audit becomes mandatory where turnover exceeds ₹1 crore. However, where cash receipts and payments do not exceed 5% of total transactions, the threshold is increased to ₹10 crore.
This provision also applies to taxpayers opting out of presumptive taxation schemes such as Sections 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE, 44BB, and 44BBB, or those declaring lower income than prescribed under these schemes, subject to conditions including exceeding the maximum exemption limit.
The tax audit report must be completed before the specified date, defined as one month prior to the due date for filing the ITR. These audit reports must be filed electronically in prescribed forms, which include Form 3CA and Form 3CB.
Here's a list of taxpayers whose deadline is October 31 for filing ITR:
A record over 7.8 crore returns were filed for AY 2026-27 as of August 31, the income tax department said in a social media post on Tuesday.
“A record 7.8 crore+ ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 as on August 31, 2026,” the department said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The filings include over 5.9 crore ITR-1 and ITR-2 returns, which were filed by the July 31 deadline.
To draw a comparison, over 7.3 crore ITRs had been filed by September 16, 2025, which was the extended deadline for non-audit taxpayers for AY 2025-26, according to an Upstox report.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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