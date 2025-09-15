ITR deadline today, 15 September: Users say income tax portal ‘not working’ - Here's the quick fix

Income Tax filing due date extension: The last date to file income tax return (ITR) is here, but users continue to report glitches on the income tax portal.

The deadline to file ITR is today, September 15, with the I-T Department clarifying that there will be no extensions to the ITR filing deadline.

However, many users on the last date of income tax filing have complained that the official ITR portal is not working, meaning that they are unable to file their taxes.

Users have been facing last-minute hassles with the income tax portal over the weekend as the ITR filing deadline on 15 September approached.

What did netizens say? A taxpayer, Suhel Gupta, on X said that his money got deducted from bank but is not being displayed on the income tax portal.

“The income tax website is not working, tax payment is not possible, Money deducted from bank but its not reflecting on Portal. This is how you will build 3rd largest economy. Still some bot will say all is well,” he lashed out.

Another netizen, Abhas Halakhandi, said that the portal did not work for two straight days as of 14 September and urged to extend the income tax filing deadline.

“Second day in a row, the Portal was completely dead during the day. From Login, AIS/TIS, 26AS, Tax payment, Return Submission to Verification – every functionality faced severe technical difficulties… Yet, the official claim is that the portal is performing “perfectly.” But what about the voices of thousands of professionals with screenshots of tech errors?”

“Another year, another deadline mess. We don't want an extension for the income tax portal. We want a functional system and accountability for this repeated failure,” another user said.

“Today is the last date of filling the Income tax return for the AY 2025-26 but @IncomeTaxIndia website is showing this message since yesterday. Due to this problem, Nobody is able to file the return. The CBDT @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman to kindly look into it,” a taxpayer urged.

Another taxpayer said that the helpline numbers provided by authorities were not working.

“Technical glitch in Income tax site. Tried filing return since yesterday but website not moving . Tried whole night also. It’s a pathetic situation for tax payer of this country. Helpline numbers not responding,” he wrote on X.

How to fix issue? While the income tax department has not released any official way to fix issues, taxpayers who are not able to file ITR today can keep checking the website from time to time. They can also contact helpline numbers 1800 103 0025 and 1800 419 0025, as well as seek support on social media.

ITR Filing due date extended? A viral post circulating on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, claimed that the income tax filing deadline had been extended to 30 September from the current 15 September, citing an alleged order from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The message referenced “extensive changes” in the notified ITR forms and system rollout delays.

The income tax department categorically denied these claims late Sunday and clarified that the news of the ITR Deadline extension is fake.