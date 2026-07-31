ITR deadline today: What happens if you don't file your return by 31 July? Check penalties, interest, other consequences

With the July 31 income tax return (ITR) deadline set for today, the return filing season has entered its final phase. More than 5 crore ITRs had been filed until Thursday, reflecting a sharp surge in taxpayer activity as individuals rush to complete the process before the due date to avoid penalties.
Taxpayers who fail to submit their ITRs by July 31 would still have the option to file a belated return by December 31, 2026 but that comes with a late filing fee. Apart from that, some could also face interest on outstanding tax dues, delayed refunds and restrictions on carrying forward certain losses.
As just a few hours remain before the deadline, let's look at the possible consequences of late ITR filing for salaried individuals, pensioners and other taxpayers who are yet to complete the process.
While a taxpayer is still allowed to file a delayed income tax return till the year-end, doing so will attract penalties between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000, depending on the income of the individual.
Hence, filing your tax return on time remains the simplest way to avoid penalties, retain tax benefits and ensure quicker refund processing, especially as the income tax department increasingly relies on AIS, TIS, Form 26AS and other third-party data for verification.
If you have outstanding tax dues and yet fail to file your ITR by the due date, then you will have to pay interest under the Section 234A of the Income-tax Act.
A simple interest of 1% per month or part of the month is charged on the unpaid tax amount. The interest is calculated from the applicable ITR due date for the relevant financial year until the date the return is actually filed.
Filing a tax return after the due date does not automatically attract interest under Section 234A. This interest applies only in cases when there is an outstanding tax liability on the taxpayer.
According to the provisions of the Income-tax Act, you can carry forward the losses of the current year to future periods, offset against future profits, thereby reducing the total tax liability.
However, taxpayers who file a belated return are not allowed to carry forward their losses to future years, meaning they lose the opportunity to set them off against future gains. These losses include loss on sale of capital assets like properties, stocks, mutual funds, and business losses.
Those expecting a tax refund should also file their returns on time. While a belated return may still be eligible for a refund, filing before the due date helps ensure the refund is processed sooner.
Delayed filing of an income tax return can also affect other aspects of your financial profile. Here are some consequences of late return filing:
July 31, 2026 is the deadline to file ITR-1 and ITR-2 for salaried individuals, pensioners, and HUFs or non-audit cases whose income exceeds the basic exemption limit, or who undertook high-value transactions like large bank deposits or foreign travel in FY 2025-26. Here's who needs to file ITR by today:
For business owners and professionals who file ITR-3 or ITR-4, the due date was extended to August 31, 2026 or October 31, 2026 if an audit is required.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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