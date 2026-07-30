ITR deadline tomorrow: What to select in the ‘reason for filing ITR’ field in your tax return form — Check here

The income tax return filing season is nearing its end, with over 5 crore returns submitted. A significant question on the ITR form is causing confusion. Here's how to respond to it.

Eshita Gain
Published30 Jul 2026, 04:51 PM IST
ITR deadline tomorrow: What to select in the ‘reason for filing ITR’ field
ITR deadline tomorrow: What to select in the ‘reason for filing ITR’ field

With the July 31 income tax return (ITR) deadline now just a day away, the return filing season has entered its final and busiest phase. More than 5 crore ITRs have already been filed, reflecting a sharp surge in taxpayer activity as individuals rush to complete the process before the due date to avoid scrutiny.

However, one question on the ITR form seems to be confusing a lot of taxpayers: "Are you filing the income tax return for any of the following reasons?". As a result, this query has emerged as one of the fastest-rising income tax-related searches on Google over the past three months.

This uncertainty stems from not knowing what the question really means as taxpayers are concerned that selecting the wrong option may result in tax notice or cause a delay in disbursement of their refund, according to a Upstox report.

Which option you should choose?

While filing your income tax return, you can choose either of these options if you fulfill the prescribed conditions:

  • Taxable income above the exemption limit: If your income for the financial year exceeds 4,00,000 under the new tax regime and 2.5 lakh (for individuals below 60 years) under old regime, then choose this option.
  • Claiming a tax refund: If you excess TDS or tax was paid and you want to get a refund of the same.
  • Carrying forward losses: If you want to carry forward losses from shares, mutual funds, and business.
  • Mandatory filing: If the income tax law requires you to file even if your income is below the exemption limit.
  • Others: If none of the above options apply in your case but you still want to file your income tax return.

Also Read | ITR filing 2026: Why 31 July deadline may not apply to all salaried taxpayers

In simple terms, the question seeks a rough overview of your tax return as taxpayers may be filing because of multiple reasons, including income above basic exemption limit, capital gains, tax refund claims, among others. Hence, taxpayers are advised to carefully consider each option before clicking on one.

Do you still need to file ITR even if your income does not attract tax?

Yes, one of the most reason for mandatory ITR filing is when your total income exceeds the basic exemption limit, meaning any income below this threshold can skip filing ITR if they meet the other prescribed conditions.

Also Read | ITR filing done? These 7 income tax notices could land in your inbox

Under the old tax regime, the exemption limit is 2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years, 3 lakh for senior citizens (60 years but less than 80 years of age) and 5 lakh for super senior citizens (80 years or more). Meanwhile as per the new tax regime, the basic exemption limit is 4 lakh for taxpayers of all age groups.

Here are some reasons that makes ITR filing mandatory:

  • Savings bank deposits exceed 50 lakh
  • Current account deposits cross 1 crore
  • Foreign travel expenses exceed 2 lakh
  • Electricity bill exceeds 1 lakh
  • You own foreign assets or have signing authority abroad

The return filing deadline for those submitting ITR-1 and ITR-2 is tomorrow, July 31, 2026. This applies to employees, pensioners and students who have income from house properties, salary, capital gains, interest, among others and do not require to undergo and audit.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Income Tax ReturnTaxpayersTax Refund
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceITR deadline tomorrow: What to select in the ‘reason for filing ITR’ field in your tax return form — Check here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.