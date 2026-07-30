ITR deadline tomorrow: What to select in the ‘reason for filing ITR’ field in your tax return form — Check here

With the July 31 income tax return (ITR) deadline now just a day away, the return filing season has entered its final and busiest phase. More than 5 crore ITRs have already been filed, reflecting a sharp surge in taxpayer activity as individuals rush to complete the process before the due date to avoid scrutiny.
However, one question on the ITR form seems to be confusing a lot of taxpayers: "Are you filing the income tax return for any of the following reasons?". As a result, this query has emerged as one of the fastest-rising income tax-related searches on Google over the past three months.
This uncertainty stems from not knowing what the question really means as taxpayers are concerned that selecting the wrong option may result in tax notice or cause a delay in disbursement of their refund, according to a Upstox report.
While filing your income tax return, you can choose either of these options if you fulfill the prescribed conditions:
In simple terms, the question seeks a rough overview of your tax return as taxpayers may be filing because of multiple reasons, including income above basic exemption limit, capital gains, tax refund claims, among others. Hence, taxpayers are advised to carefully consider each option before clicking on one.
Yes, one of the most reason for mandatory ITR filing is when your total income exceeds the basic exemption limit, meaning any income below this threshold can skip filing ITR if they meet the other prescribed conditions.
Under the old tax regime, the exemption limit is ₹2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years, ₹3 lakh for senior citizens (60 years but less than 80 years of age) and ₹5 lakh for super senior citizens (80 years or more). Meanwhile as per the new tax regime, the basic exemption limit is ₹4 lakh for taxpayers of all age groups.
Here are some reasons that makes ITR filing mandatory:
The return filing deadline for those submitting ITR-1 and ITR-2 is tomorrow, July 31, 2026. This applies to employees, pensioners and students who have income from house properties, salary, capital gains, interest, among others and do not require to undergo and audit.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.